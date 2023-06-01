Launceston coach Mitch Thorp said last week's one-point loss to North Hobart provided an opportunity "to take a deep breath".
The Blues host Clarence at Windsor Park on Saturday in a key game for their season, as the pair sit in third and fourth place on the ladder respectively.
Thorp's side have won four matches of their seven matches - two of which were under 10 points.
"We've won two close games this year - obviously, North Launceston round one and Lauderdale in recent weeks - and dropping a close one, we probably get to put the microscope on parts of the game that need correcting," he said.
"Our kicking efficiency was really poor so we've certainly gone to work on kicking the leather off the footys this week and making sure that we can transition the ball with better efficiency than we did last week."
Clarence inflicted one of the Blues' three losses for the year in round three, defeating the reigning premiers by 30 points.
Thorp was pleased to have the likes of co-captain Jobi Harper and returnee Jamieson House in this weekend's side after they missed that game but admitted Clarence may look slightly different as well.
"We need to make sure that we protect our patch - we play a strong brand at Windsor Park," he said.
"It's an important game for Clarence, also. We're sitting third on the ladder, they're sitting fourth, so certainly want to keep in touch with the Tigers and North Launnie at this point."
The Kangaroos' forward-line of Noah Holmes, Colin Garland and Bryce Alomes can cause headaches on their day, with Thorp looking for his midfield group to cut off their quality supply.
The Blues have a strong record over Clarence, having only lost to them once at home since 2019.
That match was a three-goal affair for the day as Launceston kicked one in the first quarter and were goal-less for the rest and Clarence snuck over the line by a point in the last quarter.
Only six Blues who played that day remain, alongside coach Thorp, with a win of 56 points in 2019 preceding that loss and margins of 52, 69 and 57 points following.
While Thorp was not pleased with the Blues' kicking performance last weekend, one of the shining lights in the tight loss was teenager Isaac Hyatt.
Making his senior debut at just 16 in 2020, the man affectionately known as 'Cheeky' has battled injury in the past few seasons.
"He's a star - he's always had that real X-factor and talent," Thorp said.
"He played a lot of Devils footy and he obviously had a health health scare with his heart last year, which meant he missed a chunk of footy but he's on top of that, he's fit and he's a real live-wire for us.
"He's very similar to a [three-time premiership Blue] Brendan Taylor type that knows where the ball will wind up after a contest and knows how to kick a goal.
"They're the type of guys that we're really wanting to progress and become the next top-tier player within our side."
Also impressing in their first game back in the Tasmania Devils' line-up was Arie Schoenmaker, collecting 36 touches, a massive 19 rebound-50s and a goal.
His return to the team followed several strong performances for the Blues, including back-to-back games with 29 and 30 disposals.
"Our job was to provide an environment that Arie could come and put his head down, bum up and return in good form and he played two really good games leading into his return to the Devils," Thorp said.
"It's pleasing from our perspective as a club to provide that environment for him and I believe he's very, very close to playing in the Allies as well, which is exciting for us because we got three boys in the Allies already with [Thomas] Beaumont, [Colby] McKercher and [James] Leake."
The Blues made three changes, with Jacob Wheeler, Jordan Cowell and Khai Lunson in for Liam Canny (suspension), Deegan Madden and Jack O'Neill.
