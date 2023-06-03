Bridport Ambulance Station has been embraced by the community in its first year of service.
The station notched the one year mark of helping its Scottsdale counterpart cover the North-East region on Thursday.
Branch station officer Gill Reid said people had made her and her colleagues feel "incredibly welcomed".
"To be able to help the community in Bridport and the huge North-East area means people don't wait as long so there's better response times," Ms Reid said.
She said the station had been called out to 488 cases over 12 months including 299 emergency responses.
The station covers from Gladstone, past Derby to Weldborough and back to George Town.
Ms Reid said the closest ambulance out of Bridport and Scottsdale would attend an incident.
"Bridport and Scottsdale do support each other," she said.
She said paramedics faced a huge array of jobs in the region, from recreational users utilising the sand dunes to more local medical cases.
Ms Reid said they had built a strong report with members of the community.
"I love working in a rural area," she said.
"You do get to see people around the town and because of the varied cases we go to."
A group of five volunteers trained by Ambulance Tasmania in advance first aid support the professionally trained paramedics at the station.
Tony Streefland is one of those volunteers.
He is semi-retired from working in the building industry and splits his time between Bridport and Launceston.
Mr Streefland embraced the opportunity to do something different to compliment his volunteering with the State Emergency Service (SES). He started serving the Bridport Ambulance Station in August.
"For the community, one year means paramedics are a lot closer than before," Mr Streefland said.
"It's great for the community."
He said ambulance officer volunteering and SES volunteering "dovetailed", particularly with crash rescue incidents.
Mr Streefland said his passion to volunteer was sparked during the Dunalley bushfires in 2013 upon a realisation he could help but had to be part of an organisation to make an impact on the ground.
"We used to come here [Bridport] as kids in the early '60s, then took a caravan here with my wife and kids ... we've been part of the Bridport community for a long time," he said.
"This was an opportunity to give back and I thought it would be good."
He said he enjoyed having the opportunity to volunteer to assist people facing crisis.
Mr Streefland encouraged others to volunteer in any of the emergency services.
"I think there's a spot for everybody somewhere," Mr Streefland said.
"It can be a bit confronting at first, but you have those alongside you there to encourage you.
"Don't be scared to give it a go."
Ms Reid said they sought volunteers with a positive attitude, common sense, trustworthy, reliable and honest.
"What we look for in good volunteers is great common sense, excellent advanced first aid and a keen interest in helping people," Ms Reid said.
"We're always looking for more volunteers."
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
