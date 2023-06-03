The Examiner
Home/News/Health

Bridport Ambulance Station marks one year in the community

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
June 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridport Ambulance branch station officers Gill Reid and Gavin Caswell with volunteer ambulance officers Jim Park, Tony Streefland, Geoff Saville mark one year in the community. Picture by Paul Scambler
Bridport Ambulance branch station officers Gill Reid and Gavin Caswell with volunteer ambulance officers Jim Park, Tony Streefland, Geoff Saville mark one year in the community. Picture by Paul Scambler

Bridport Ambulance Station has been embraced by the community in its first year of service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.