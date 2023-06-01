The state government will this Saturday issue a call for tenders over the $43.6 million Northern Suburbs Community Hub development in Mowbray, Sport and Recreation Minister Nic Street has confirmed.
He said initial construction works on the long-delayed project are expected to get under way by August.
The "transformational" project will address the critical shortage of indoor sporting facilities in Launceston, he said.
"The hub will improve access to community, sport, and recreation infrastructure and programs in the northern suburbs as well as give locals a new facility they can be proud of," Mr Street said.
The decision to issue tenders came a week after the state budget confirmed government plans to back the project with $27.5 million of funding.
The project had lingered for months in a state of uncertainty, after cost blowouts left it with a nearly $30 million funding shortfall.
Former Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten called for the government to step in and support the project in May last year, after the three-year wait to secure the project site meant material and labour costs had increased substantially beyond initial estimates.
The work required to ensure the site complied with safety and building requirements was also greater than originally budgeted.
The state government has provided $27.5 million over the next two years to support the development, the federal government, under the Launceston City Deal, is contributing $15 million, and the Launceston City Council is contributing $1.1 million.
The facility will include new indoor multi-use courts, a designated gymnastics area, rock climbing, weightlifting and boxing facilities.
It will also feature outdoor activity areas, a cafe, spectator seating, change rooms, offices, a meeting room and administration facilities, as well as onsite parking.
Mr Street said the project would deliver "fun, recreational opportunities for local people" and provide a place to connect with others and local organisations.
"It will deliver programs for young people and the local community, and provide employment, mentoring and personal development opportunities for young Tasmanians," he said.
Initial construction works are expected to begin in August while work continues with the key stakeholders to finalise the design for the new multi-purpose facility.
The Launceston City Council has been contacted for comment.
