Tasmania's Sport and Recreation Minister announces update on Mowbray hub

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 1 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 12:21pm
Nic Street has confirmed tenders for development of the Mowbray Community Hub will be issued this weekend. File Photo
The state government will this Saturday issue a call for tenders over the $43.6 million Northern Suburbs Community Hub development in Mowbray, Sport and Recreation Minister Nic Street has confirmed.

