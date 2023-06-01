The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Government release plan for net zero emissions target from 2030

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 1 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new Climate Change Action Plan contains a target to double Tasmania's renewable electricity production by 2040.
The new Climate Change Action Plan contains a target to double Tasmania's renewable electricity production by 2040.

The state government on Thursday released its $10 million Climate Change Action Plan with an emissions target of net zero, or lower, from 2030.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.