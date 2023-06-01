The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Councillors vote to fill prominent vacancy until Launceston by-election

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Andrea Dawkins has been appointed as City of Launceston's acting deputy mayor ahead of a by-election. Picture by Paul Scambler
Councillor Andrea Dawkins has been appointed as City of Launceston's acting deputy mayor ahead of a by-election. Picture by Paul Scambler

After some deliberation City of Launceston councillors have appointed Andrea Dawkins as acting deputy mayor, to fill the vacancy until the upcoming by-election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.