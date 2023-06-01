After some deliberation City of Launceston councillors have appointed Andrea Dawkins as acting deputy mayor, to fill the vacancy until the upcoming by-election.
The seat had been left empty when incumbent deputy mayor Matthew Garwood took on his new role of acting mayor in the wake of Danny Gibson's resignation.
Four councillors - Hugh McKenzie, Susie Cai, Tim Walker and Dawkins - put themselves forward for the role.
Each had one minute to advocate their nomination, with Crs Dawkins and McKenzie highlighting their long tenures as councillors and Cr Walker claiming he was "passionate" about local government.
Cr Dawkins also pointed to her experience as deputy chief executive officer for RSPCA Tasmania as further proof of her credentials.
Cr Cai said she hoped she could "prove herself" as a representative for a part of the community that "doesn't have a voice".
After the ballots were counted Cr Dawkins, who previously ran for the deputy mayor role at the 2022 local government elections, emerged as the winner.
The by-election, governed by the Tasmanian Electoral Commission, will take place between Wednesday, June 14 through to Tuesday, July 11.
As of June 1, Crs Garwood, Dawkins and Walker have all announced their intentions to run for mayor in the by-election.
This will be a postal ballot, and voting is compulsory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.