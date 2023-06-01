After achieving their pre-season goal of progressing further in the State Club Cup, Queechy Penguins' women are gunning for the grand final.
Travelling to Hobart to play Premier League side Derwent on Saturday, coach Nic Duffy knows how massive a grand final berth would be for her team and club.
"It would certainly exceed expectations to be honest because we do know there is a difference between the Premier League competition and our competition - that's why it's called the Premier League competition of Tasmania," Duffy said.
"I love for us to be able to mix it with the teams playing in Hobart and showing that we can keep up with them, if not beat them.
"I think that's a really important thing for not only our club, but for our region as well and for the GNL competition, so it would mean a lot certainly for our team, our club and for the overall competition - I think it's the important thing."
The Penguins defeated North West Graduates 3-1 on May 6 to qualify for the semi-final, having lost to them last year and to OHA in 2021. They sit second on the Greater Northern League ladder, having won five games, drawn one and lost one.
Having welcomed several new players, including 2021 GNLW best and fairest Isabelle Sharman, Duffy is pleased with how they have fitted into the team.
"Those players have certainly become part of our team really quickly and play the type of game style that we do play," she said.
"I think being really disciplined in what we do has been really important. And taking our opportunities in the circle - we've scored lots of goals so that's been really good as well.
"Defensively we've been really tight ... and our midfield in particular has been a really important part of what we do and how we do things."
Duffy acknowledged their opponents are somewhat of an unknown heading into Saturday's clash down south but the GNL clubs have somewhat of an advantage with the Premier League games all being live-streamed.
"They've got a couple of dynamic forwards and their midfield looks quite quick and skilful so we need to be obviously really mindful of that but also play our game - I think that's the key," she said.
"We've got a full team available, that's not always been the case for some of the games we've played this year in the GNL competition but everyone is available this weekend and I think we just need to play our game structure, be patient, just work the ball around and look for opportunities when they're there."
The other State Club Cup matches are OHA v DiamondBacks in the women's and University v Derwent and North West Graduates v Canterbury in the men.
