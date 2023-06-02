You might be familiar with that jingoistic tantrum suggesting our wayward youth be conscripted into the army.
Well, in some ways I agree as long as no weapons or combat training are involved.
Young offenders, in trouble with the law, would get a kick out of boot camps and learning new skills such as wilderness survival, competitive sport and even being taught how to cook.
Give them six weeks of "boot camp" and then a period of placement with, say, Ambulance Tasmania, the RSPCA, Tasmanian Fire Service, National Parks and Wildlife, police or health services.
The military could run boot camp.
I bet it would equip our wayward youth with skills they had never contemplated.
I spent my high school years in army cadets, with weekly parades, spit and polishing our boots, cleaning our belt buckles with Brasso, and army camps and bivouacs so cool I still have lasting memories.
Reveille was at 5am.
We embarked on 6am or evening night marches, learnt map reading and basic things like how to make a hospital grade bed and how to make a splint.
We were Rambo long before First Blood, with handkerchiefs tied round our heads, running through the bush at night, firing blanks with our rifles, raiding other schools and pinching their rations and blank ammunition before they knew what hit them.
And we were only 13-15 years old.
We got into so much trouble with the army.
We played our war games hard and fast.
Today's professionals would never accept weapons in my model and I fully understand that and agree.
The idea is to grip these offenders with the excitement of learning and putting new skills to good use.
I loved map reading, using a map, compass and a protractor.
I loved adventure training; learning survival skills, how to cook to save yourself, how to hunt and even how to sew ripped or shredded clothing.
The alternative is being shut inside a detention facility, with kids mixed in with 18-year-olds, who should really be in Risdon jail.
No wonder Ashley Youth Detention Centre became so dysfunctional.
I spent an afternoon at the centre once, talking to staff and the kids.
The CEO told me there would be little lawlessness if the 18-year-olds were sent to Risdon where they belonged.
The centre cost more than $10 million a year for a handful of kids.
After being subject to multiple child abuse allegations Ashley will close and become the site for a Northern prison.
Instead the government has earmarked $50 million for a new youth detention centre in the South and smaller support facilities in the North and South.
The new Youth Justice mantra is a "therapeutic" model; a term only bureaucrats could come up with.
It involves early intervention and support services for kids in detention, or on remand or bail in order to break the recidivist nature of incarceration for kids.
I wouldn't be surprised if these new support facilities and the detention centre being established would in time perpetrate everything that was wrong with Ashley.
Kids are adventurous by nature, with all that pent-up energy.
They don't need a therapeutic hit, they want to explore and test themselves.
They want to compete, and learn skills they otherwise wouldn't learn, such as sport of all kinds, survival skills and self-sufficiency skills such as living off the land, hunting for food, building a shelter, surviving the cold and the heat and not getting lost.
The usual do-gooder suspects would oppose the boot camp, but I have no doubt kids would love it.
They would thrive on the challenge and learning to work with others as a team.
They would thrive on the competition in sport and activity such as obstacle courses and marathons. They could learn sailing, basic carpentry and metal work, how to cultivate plant food and even how to slaughter sheep and cattle and how to milk a cow.
They would love adventure/survival training, camping out in summer or winter.
It was offered when I was in cadets and the challenge was awesome.
I am sure some of this happens already, but the aim should be to keep as many as possible out of detention.
Teenagers should never be jailed.
It won't always work smoothly.
During my afternoon at Ashley I talked to a female staff member who had a fat lip and bandaged jaw after being assaulted.
She had tried to stop an inmate from setting fire to his cell and he slugged her.
So yes, my idea still includes a detention centre that hopefully would be almost empty most of the time.
There would still be costs, such as boot camp, and placements would involve government subsidies for host participants.
But, I bet it would be far cheaper than employing 100 warders to supervise a thoroughly bored bunch of teenagers for hours on end.
