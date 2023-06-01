Labor's health spokesperson Anita Dow claims the Liberal government must clarify when Northern Tasmanians at risk of breast cancer can access life-saving public diagnostic services.
"In 2019, the Liberal federal government committed $3 million to fund new diagnostic mammography units - one in Hobart and the other in Launceston - so that those at risk could access early diagnostic services," she said.
"While the service has been rolled out in the South and is currently only available through referral at the Royal Hobart Hospital, those in the North are still waiting for the Liberal government to make this vital service available."
Ms Dow highlighted the importance of breast cancer screening, saying, "All Tasmanians should be able to access it".
"Tasmanian women who face financial or geographical barriers are being disadvantaged, and funding for these services was about increasing equity of access and early diagnosis," she said.
"Breast cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in Tasmania, and given its prevalence, this important public service should be available in the North and South, as committed to back in 2019."
READ MORE:
A Department of Health spokesperson said they acknowledged and empathised with patients experiencing a delay in diagnostic imaging.
"We understand how important early detection and treatment is, and we are committed to improving the access and timeliness of these services for all Tasmanians," they said.
"The Department is developing a new public diagnostic breast imaging service to provide Tasmanians with improved access, and we are working hard to deliver this as soon as possible.
"This will see a fully integrated and streamlined State-wide referral pathway and the establishment of a new state-wide public Breast Care Centre, which will provide comprehensive and patient-centred care to Tasmanians with or at risk of breast cancer.
The spokesperson said the service is being introduced in three phases and is intended to complement the existing breast care services.
"Diagnostic imaging in Tasmania is delivered primarily by private imaging providers, with various wait times for services. A nationwide shortage of radiologists is also a contributing factor, with workforce challenges being considered as part of the Department's broader Health Workforce 2040 strategy," they said.
"Scholarships of up to $25,000 are also being targeted at students completing their final year of study in a range of allied health professions, including radiography and radiation therapy. This program is expected to boost the workforce across Tasmania in areas currently experiencing shortages by encouraging students to either stay in the State after graduating or relocate and work in Tasmania.
"The Tasmanian Breast Care Clinical Network continues to provide advice on this matter, and the Department is continuing to work with consumer and advocacy groups."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.