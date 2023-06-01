Bookmakers don't give Tasmania much chance of supplying the winner of the world's richest harness race in Sydney in September - even though the state is guaranteed a runner.
The TAB doesn't even have a Tasmanian horse in its current market (27 horses are listed) and the shortest-priced runners with Sportsbet are at $201 (De Goey, Mickey Oh and Miss Papenhuyzen).
However, while the inaugural $2.1 million TAB Eureka itself looks out of the reach of any local horse, there is a very nice 'consolation' prize coming up.
Tasracing has bought a slot in the Eureka and, to decide which horse gets to fill it, there is a qualifying event in Hobart on August 5 (a Saturday night).
And, it's worth $80,000.
Tasracing announced this week that it would be known as The Beautide, after Tasmania's dual Inter-Dominion and Miracle Mile winner.
It has the same terms and conditions as the Eureka, being restricted to Tasbred three and four-year-olds or Australian-bred horses of the same age that are 100 per cent owned by a Tasmanian resident (or residents) for no less than 12 months.
The horse must also be 100 per cent trained by a licensed Tasmanian trainer for no less than six months before the race.
The meetings in Launceston and Hobart this weekend start the last month before Tasracing's new "Equity In Participation" policy comes into force.
From July 1, horses trained by a single trainer (or under the effective control of a single trainer) cannot make up more than 50 per cent of the starters in any race.
There are exceptions, including feature races and finals decided by heats.
And, if the maximum number of starters is not achieved for any race, horses eliminated under the new policy will be reinstated.
The aim, as stated by Tasracing, is to "provide all harness trainers (particularly those with small stables or hobby trainers) with the opportunity to access races".
"It is intended that the policy will provide smaller trainers with the opportunity to consistently gain access to ratings-based handicap races," Tasracing said while announcing the change.
RACE 1: Hard not to tip a two-year-old that goes two minutes on debut so HAZEWILLREV goes on top but healthy respect for the other debut winner DIDYALOUSAROOSTA and the well-bred first-starter MOVESLIKEALADY (half sister to Ryley Major, Sheza Bettormak, Tommy Hillfigure and Baby You A Song). With the latter two trained by the Hillier brothers, betting will be good guide.
RACE 2: TAXI METER won his first race for two years a fortnight after beginning well from the stand, enjoying a soft run on the pegs and getting into clear on the home turn, factors pointed out to the stewards by trainer Geoff Smith when they queried the improved run. May be a bit much to expect him to get all the favours again but he has the right driver and this is no harder.
RACE 3: KARALTA DAZZLER has won 75 percent of his races from a stand but he seems to be going well enough to beat this moderate lineup especially if he can lead. Made good ground from near-last when fourth to Soulwriter here last week. FIVE STAR SHARK is first-up for Adrian Duggan. Started favourite in similar class on Ararat Cup night and, although he had every chance, was beaten only 1.6m.
RACE 4: IDEAL KARALTA is going for four straight and the return to 1680m from a nice draw looks perfect. Broke two minutes in consecutive starts this track and distance (best 1:57.4) before very easy win over the 2200m last time. SERENGETI SUNRISE should find this easier than chasing home Nyack and More Than This and former NSW gelding AD MAIORA is big watch at first run for Ben Yole after starting a short-priced favourite at Bankstown last start.
RACE 5: CAROLS JUDGE led and held on well when third to top mares Miss Papenhuyzen and Baby You A Song here last week starting at $41. Her Devonport owners, who don't mind a bet, will probably be happy with $4 in this easier race. Classy filly GYPSY AMOUR is sure to strip fitter for her first-up run here three weeks ago and was placed in $60,000 Evicus Stakes final last time in.
RACE 6: MAJOR MUCHA has won two races since coming from WA and this might be a third but it's hard to be too confident. Trailed the leader Iylac Pakaria in Hobart a fortnight ago and, although no match for that good filly, he was competitive against the rest. EMS JAYS BLACK CHIP is the only runner not trained by Ben Yole and looks a serious threat.
RACE 7: ARTYBOY GLENWOOD gave recent Edgar Tatlow Medal winner Brian Mackrill another winner here last week and, although this is harder, he comes forward to the front row and his standing-start record is solid (11:3-4-1). OUR RUBY ROSE had absolutely no luck in Hobart a fortnight ago when carted back by a tiring horse. She has won two of three from a stand.
RACE 8: Seven runners, seven chances SCOTLYNN BEACH drops from a Rating 65-79 to 60-64 and might be capable of bringing up his second win since switching to the Hillier stable. Restrained to take a sit last start but appeared to race too keenly and was left with nothing to offer at finish. LOYOLA TRIOS got the money at $41 last week after a gun drive and no reason why he can't figure again.
