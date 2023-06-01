The Examiner
TAB Eureka may be out of reach but Tassie harness horses still chance for big payday

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 1 2023 - 4:00pm
Tasmania has a new $80,000 race to be called The Beautide after the dual Inter-Dominion and Miracle Mile winner. Picture Tasracing
Bookmakers don't give Tasmania much chance of supplying the winner of the world's richest harness race in Sydney in September - even though the state is guaranteed a runner.

