A Tasmanian mother with Multiple Sclerosis may be soon forced into homelessness with her husband and three teenage children due to a prolonged wait on the state's priority housing waiting list.
Krista Lindsay's family has been on the waiting list for 42 months so far and will be out on the street when the current lease on a rental property expires on July 21.
Labor's housing spokeswoman Ella Haddad said the family could not afford to stay in their private rental as the fortnightly rent was due to be increased by $80.
Ms Lindsay said the family had no accommodation options after the lease expired.
She said the prospect on impeding homelessness had caused her to experience multiple recent anxiety attacks.
Ms Lindsay said the only option before them was for her to plea with family or friends for temporary accommodation for her children, while her husband slept in a car with the family pets.
Labor leader Rebecca White in question time on Thursday asked Premier Jeremy Rockliff if he would commit to finding Ms Lindsay and her family a home before July 21.
"When you came to office in 2014, the average wait for housing was five months," she said.
"Ten years later, Krista and her family have been waiting 42 months and counting.
"Krista's illness means she requires a home with a few simple requirements, no stairs and a standalone shower.
"But tragically Krisa told me that she feels like her disability and her need to live in a house without stairs is preventing her family from having a safe place to call home."
Mr Rockliff said he would do whatever he was able to do to ensure people's needs were met.
"We've also got very targeted investments and support for vulnerable Tasmanians who require and need of course to have a roof over their head and indeed the infrastructure within the dwelling to ensure that people with individual circumstances, including people with disability, have the right support physical support in their home environment," he said.
Mr Rockliff said since the government's affordable housing strategy had commenced in 2015, it had provided 1724 additional homes, including 1545 social dwellings and 208 supported accommodation units.
