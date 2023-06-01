The Examiner
Tasmanian family left wait 42 months for public housing property

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 1 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 12:23pm
Krista Lindsay (second from the left) with her husband Adam and Labor's Ella Haddad and Rebecca White.
A Tasmanian mother with Multiple Sclerosis may be soon forced into homelessness with her husband and three teenage children due to a prolonged wait on the state's priority housing waiting list.

