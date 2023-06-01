The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

BeerFest Launceston to draw another large crowd to Riverbend Park

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 2 2023 - 7:57am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Launceston acting mayor Matthew Garwood and Beerfest festival director James Harding at Riverbend Park. Picture by Joe Colbrook
City of Launceston acting mayor Matthew Garwood and Beerfest festival director James Harding at Riverbend Park. Picture by Joe Colbrook

Plans for another smash-hit New Year's Eve celebration in Launceston are already in the works, with BeerFest set to take over Riverbend Park in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.