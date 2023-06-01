Plans for another smash-hit New Year's Eve celebration in Launceston are already in the works, with BeerFest set to take over Riverbend Park in 2023.
The 2022 event drew a record crowd of 10,722 people and 10,000 tickets are available this year.
Festival director James Harding said the move to Riverbend Park was necessitated by planned TasWater works at Royal Park, however it could be a permanent one.
"We're excited about the move, if everything goes well it could be a move that's here to stay," Mr Harding said.
"It (Riverbend Park) is very popular ... we have a lot of young families that attend our event."
The New Year's Eve event will have something for everybody, with access to the park's play equipment, a variety of alcoholic beverages and an array of food trucks.
There will also be live comedy sessions, masterclasses, wine-food pairings, live demonstrations and competitions, and live music including headline act Midnight Juggernauts.
Fireworks displays will be held at 9.30pm and midnight.
Mr Harding said there were plans to partner with Peppers and businesses at Seaport for satellite events.
BeerFest Australia, the organisation behind the event, holds eight events around Australia annually.
Mr Harding said the New Year's Eve event held special significance, as Launceston was its spiritual home.
"We're very proud of the fact that our event started here in Launceston and most of our team are all still here in Launceston," he said.
"It's great to come home and bring the event home on New Year's Eve."
City of Launceston acting mayor Matthew Garwood said previous events had drawn crowds from interstate, and 2023 would further cement the city as a world-renowned location.
"It's encouraging to see something that evolved from a festival that was in the streets to now having an international and national appeal," Cr Garwood said.
"We keep raving on about being a City of Gastronomy, and this is a part of how that all encompasses food, wine, entertainment. All of the things that Tassie does so well."
Tickets for the event are set to go on sale on Tuesday, September 5 and will be available from the BeerFest Australia website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.