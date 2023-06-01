A Swansea woman told her brother that she was not involved in the murder of Shane Barker and suggested she would not jeopardise everything she had worked for.
A Supreme Court jury heard an intercepted telephone call between Noelene June Jordan, 68, and her brother Brett Jetson.
Mrs Jordan and her husband Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Barker on August 2, 2009.
In the November 13, 2009 call Mr Jetson and Mrs Jordan discussed a visit by detectives to Mr Jetson.
Mrs Jordan said that in her last interview police "think he [Mr Jordan] did it and I was a party".
The discussion continued and Mr Jetson asked "honest truth yes or no?"
"No," Mrs Jordan said.
"Why would we jeopardise what we have worked for."
When giving evidence Brett Jetson said that his mother Lois had a .22 pump action rifle.
Also on Thursday a former owner of the Bronte store in the Central Highlands told the jury how he was shown a .22 pump action rifle by Mrs Jordan's father Noel Jetson.
Wayne Turale said he knew Mr Jetson as a renowned person in fishing circles.
Mr Turale, a former police officer, said the firearm was in a scabbard and Mr Jetson took the weapon out of his Landcruiser.
He said it was either a Browning or a Winchester.
Mr Turale said the discussion of the firearm coincided with a gift from Mr Jetson which was marked with the date 2005.
A witness Janet Murphy gave evidence that her husband was a maker of silencers for rifles.
She said that she remembered an occasion when a silencer was delivered to the Cressy shop operated by Noel Jetson.
Under cross examination by defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran Ms Murphy agreed that her husband made "heaps" of silencers.
The Crown case is that Mr Jordan shot Mr Barker with the .22 rifle formerly owned by Mr or Mrs Jetson.
The jury has heard that a .22 rifle was removed by Mr and Mrs Jordan from Mr Jetson's Swansea home because of Mr Jetsons suicidal ideations.
Mr Turale told defence counsel Fran McCracken that he did not see a silencer or a threaded end ( on which a silencer could be attached).
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
