A former owner of the Bronte store in the Central Highlands was shown a .22 pump action rifle by the father of a woman accused of the murder of Shane Barker.
Wayne Turale said he knew Noel Jetson as a renowned person in fishing circles.
Mr Jetson is the late father of Noelene June Jordan, 68, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Barker on August 2, 2009.
Her husband Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, has also pleaded not guilty.
Mr Barker was believed to be shot four times by a .22 calibre rifle in the driveway of his home.
Mr Turale, a former police officer, said the firearm was in a scabbard and Mr Jetson took the weapon out of his Landcruiser.
He said it was either a Browning or a Winchester.
Mr Turale said the discussion of the firearm coincided with a gift from Mr Jetson which was marked with the date 2005.
A witness Janet Murphy gave evidence that her husband was a maker of silencers for rifles.
She said that she remembered an occasion when a silencer was delivered to the Cressy shop operated by Mr Jetson.
Under cross examination by defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran, Ms Murphy agreed that her husband made "heaps" of silencers.
The Crown case is that Mr Jordan shot Mr Barker with the .22 rifle formerly owned by Mr Jetson.
The jury has heard that a .22 rifle was removed by Mr and Mrs Jordan from Mr Jetson's Swansea home because of Mr Jetson's suicidal ideations.
Mr Turale told Defence counsel Fran McCracken that he did not see a silencer or a threaded end (on which a silencer could be attached).
