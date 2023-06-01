A Tasmanian business leader believes it's "very hard" for casual workers to be ripped-off in response to union concerns.
The Australian Council of Trade Unions cited new research last week, which the union says found casual workers were falling further behind their permanently employed counterparts.
Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday said Tasmania was no different to casual workers interstate.
"We are subject to the same rip-offs other workers experience, except our state already holds the honour of being the lowest paid," Ms Munday said.
However, Small Business Council of Tasmania chief executive Robert Mallett denied that was the situation facing the state's workers.
"The rules are very plain and many people who work casual choose to do so, this is often left out by the union movement," Mr Mallett said.
"There are many employees who like to get the additional 25 per cent loading, and then have the ability to take off time whenever they want."
The very low unemployment rate, he said made good workers in high demand.
Mr Mallett said casual work had benefits for employers to make sure they're a good fit to the business.
Laws for businesses with 15 or less staff mean a worker's notice period in their first 12 months is one week and can be dismissed for no particular reason in that timeframe. Afterwards, the normal notice period applies and due process is applied to dismissals.
Mr Mallett said he "always recommended" small businesses tried to put employees on full or part time, particularly if someone is suitable after 12 months.
"If they are suitable in that 12 months well you may as well hang onto the employee and get the most you can from the relationship," he said.
Meanwhile, the national union found casual employees earned $11.59 less per hour than their permanent counterparts. And also found 50 per cent of casual workers reported being financially worse off than they were 12 months ago.
Ms Munday said they had long supported reform to see changes and had made a point to support increased permanent jobs.
She said the federal government had flagged changes to industrial laws to create more secure jobs.
"We'll make sure the government hears from Tasmanian workers," Ms Munday said.
Molly Appleton
