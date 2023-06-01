For the past 90 years, the Launceston General Hospital 4k Children's Ward Auxiliary has been providing the "little things that make a big difference" for patients in need.
To celebrate the historic milestone, the organisation held a special luncheon on Thursday, reaffirming its commitment to an important legacy.
Life member Margaret Kirkup said the auxiliary was a big part of her life, with her mother, Jean Jones, and sister Judy Crosswell, also life members.
"Our mother was a life member of the auxiliary, and so my sister and I grew up around the group. And now our own children and grandchildren are continuing the tradition," she said.
"There have been lots of changes over the years, but our mission has remained the same.
"Regardless of your age, staying in the hospital can be a scary or overwhelming experience. So we just want to provide the little things that make a big difference to the children who have to go to the hospital."
In 1933, the Launceston Public Hospital management chair Dr John Ramsay, published an article in The Examiner, inviting the "ladies of Launceston" to help out the growing hospital.
A meeting was called on May 31, 1933, forming the Sandhill Branch of the Launceston Public Hospital Women's Auxiliary.
Here the organisation affirmed its objective to begin fundraising for new hospital equipment and supplies, meeting on the first Wednesday of every month.
The organisation later became the South Launceston Auxiliary before changing to the 4K Children's Ward Auxiliary and has been dedicated to helping sick children across Northern Tasmania ever since.
Mrs Kirkup said the first item ever donated to the hospital by the auxiliary was an operating table that cost five pounds and five shillings.
"The group has always tried to fill the gaps and help out where we can," she said.
"I don't think I can estimate how much has been donated in time, funds, and goods over the past 90 years, but we will continue to do so.
"Our birthday gift to the ward will be a beautiful outdoor garden so that patients and their families will be able to sit amongst the greenery and able to soak up the sunshine and fresh air as they heal."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
