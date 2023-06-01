Launceston residents will hold a vigil for Burnie teenager Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, who has been missing for more than one month.
Shyanne-Lee went missing near the North Esk River about 8.30pm on Sunday, April 30 and despite a wide-ranging search featuring police and community volunteers no traces of the teenager have been found.
Vigil organiser Melissa Munting said the issue had resonated with the wider community, many of whom knew young women like Shyanne-Lee.
"We've got a 14-year-old girl missing," Ms Munting said.
"We've got a family that's hurting, we've got a state that's hurting.
"This is the first time in the majority of people's lifetimes that we've had a child that hasn't come home."
Ms Munting collaborated with the police to organise the community search along the banks of the North Esk River, which took place on May 11.
Despite hundreds of volunteers putting their hands up to help, numbers were capped at 25 people during the search.
The vigil organiser said the event on Sunday, June 4 would be a chance for those who wanted to show their support for the missing teenager and her family to do so.
"I could have had 300 people there (at the search) and it wouldn't have been an issue," Ms Munting said.
"It doesn't help anybody having so many people out there with no clue what they're doing.
"Sunday is the time and place for everybody to come together."
Relatives of Shyanne-Lee have been invited to speak at the event, which Ms Munting said would be a moving moment, and everything had been organised with their thoughts and feelings in mind.
"Everything's being done with the full awareness of the family," she said.
"No disrespect to them whatsoever in any way, but it feels like we've all lost somebody."
The vigil is planned to start at 11am on Sunday, June 4 at City Park in Launceston.
Shyanne-Lee is described by police as about 160 centimetres tall, with a slim build and blonde hair.
Police said she was last seen wearing a cream coloured hooded jumper with dark coloured writing on the chest and shoulder area, and bike shorts.
If you have information regarding Shyanne-Lee, call 131 444 or report to Crime Stoppers Tasmania and quote reference number ESCAD 000394-30042023.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils.
