Community to gather for missing person Shyanne-Lee Tatnell

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 1 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
Members of the community will hold a vigil for missing teenager Shyanne-Lee Tatnell at City Park. File photos
Launceston residents will hold a vigil for Burnie teenager Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, who has been missing for more than one month.

