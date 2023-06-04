Wednesday will be a first for Australia's Test cricket team during an era of lasts.
The much-speculated XI will take to The Oval against India in the second edition of the World Test Championship final.
Alongside the inevitable selection conversations and the opposition analysis which gets all 'pure' fans excited, there has been another talking point - the last scheduled day will be played five days before the first ball of The Ashes, effectively meaning the Aussie squad will be playing a six-Test series.
England, who began their international red-ball summer against Ireland on Thursday would justifiably argue that their jam-packed schedule is hardly favourable and others would point out that perhaps there is no such thing as too much Test cricket, especially in the sport's ever-increasing privatisation.
I agree.
However, there is still room to be smart about when series are played, which to my extreme disappointment, Cricket Australia have failed to do.
Domestic Twenty20 cricket in my opinion is like doing a tax return. While relatively painless, I do not find much if any interest in it, but I do understand and appreciate the importance of doing it.
If there was a way to make it more enjoyable, I would certainly be more inclined to go through the process.
The Big Bash League is a competition with many faults, which is why it continues to slip from prominence among the national and international audience, but the biggest one by a mile is the lack of Australia's best players.
This idea became reality last season when Steve Smith and David Warner made minor cameos in between Test series - Smith especially, with back-to-back centuries bringing the eyes of the nation back to the brightly-coloured league.
If I were to ask someone to name the 22 players who were a part of the grand final at Optus Stadium, I would congratulate them for getting half, but I am sure they would remember some of the shots that Australia's former captain played at the SCG against Sydney Thunder.
Cricket Australia had proved the point that elite talent is the recipe for success to save the BBL from fading into irrelevance.
So why, oh why, have they fixtured three Test matches in January for the 2023-24 season?
The decision cannot be justified by opposition quality, Pakistan's recent tours Down Under do not make for promising reading, while the other two January fixtures are against the West Indies - I do not think that requires a further statement.
With the last of those scheduled to finish on the 29th, plus a One-Day International series straight after, I fear the as-yet unfixtured BBL will be thrust back into the shadows with the country's best club-cricketers plying their trade.
The other justification would be the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India which runs from October 5 to November 19, giving Australia - should they reach the final - roughly a month before the Pakistan series begins.
This is slightly more understandable, especially for the bowlers who are predominantly selected in all three formats.
However, given Australia are definitely not favourites heading into the ODI tournament and are likely to batter their Caribbean composite opposition within three days, the actual workload will be likely reduced from its potential.
The issue then is whether you could also fit in the not-at-al- pointless three ODIs and three T20is that come alongside, but I'd argue that - as has been done throughout the 21st century - the white-ball matches could be a stand-alone series.
You would get the same amount of interest.
Besides, I do not think logistics are the point here, if CA were serious about ensuring the prosperity of the BBL then they would have made it work and perhaps there is still time, the announcement that there will be a reduced number of games might be followed up by a slight movement in when they are played - although I highly doubt it.
This is for two reasons, shifting away from landmark days like New Year's Eve would not be profitable and moving it further into the territory of the riches of the South African and Dubai leagues would mean the BBL would attract even less international talent.
CA's past decade does not fill me with great confidence that their upcoming important decisions will be the right ones, but hey, there can always be a first.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
