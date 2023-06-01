The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Workers furious after receiving demand for $1000 repayment

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 1 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health and Community Services Union industrial manager Robbie Moore. File photo
Health and Community Services Union industrial manager Robbie Moore. File photo

Premier Jeremy Rockliff has walked back an earlier decision seeking repayment of $1000 COVID bonus payments sent to health workers last year by mistake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.