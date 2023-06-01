The Examiner
Launceston General Hospital has decreased its elective surgery wait times, despite patient numbers increasing

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated June 1 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
There has been a decrease in elective surgery wait times at the Launceston General Hospital, despite patient numbers increasing. Picture by Paul Scambler
Tasmania's health system is making progress on reducing its elective surgery waitlist from its COVID-19 peak, as the median waiting times for elective surgery at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) decreased despite seeing an increase in patient numbers.

