There were no Tasmanians who found an AFL list spot in Wednesday night's mid-season rookie draft.
Victorian forward Ryan Maric was snapped up by West Coast with the number one pick as 13 players went to 10 different clubs.
Former AFL-listed players Quinton Narkle and Caleb Poulter were selected by Port Adelaide and Western Bulldogs, having previously played for Geelong and Collingwood respectively.
Held in 2019, 2021 and 2022 before this year's edition, it marked the first time no Tasmanians were selected as clubs look to bolster their stocks mid-season.
Circular Head's Ryan Gardner was selected by the Western Bulldogs in 2019, North Launceston's Jackson Callow by the Hawks in 2021 and North Hobart's Jye Menzie by Essendon last season.
Six Tasmanian products nominated for Wednesday night's draft, with North Launceston pair Brandon Leary and Heath Ollington among them.
Former Northern Bomber Baynen Lowe, who is now plying is trade in the SANFL, also nominated as did Baker Smith, former AFL-listed West Coast Eagle Mitch O'Neill and 247-gamer Mitch Robinson.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
