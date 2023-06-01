The Examiner
Reigning premiers Longford host undefeated Hillwood in NTFA footy

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:00pm
Tigers, Sharks preparing for NTFA premier game of season so far
Reigning premiers Longford and undefeated Hillwood are preparing for what presents the NTFA premier game of the season so far.

