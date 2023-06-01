Tigers, Sharks preparing for NTFA premier game of season so far

Reigning premiers Longford and undefeated Hillwood are preparing for what presents the NTFA premier game of the season so far.
The third-placed Tigers host the ladder-leading Sharks in round eight on Saturday.
Hillwood, who finished seventh last year, have been the surprise packet of the season with their six wins.
Playing-coach Jake Pearce said it would be a great test for his team.
"I'm pretty confident we'll be challenged this week and that's what we want because we want to know where we're at against the best, it's a huge challenge and will be exciting," he said.
"I believe we will be underdogs going into this game, no matter what the ladder position and stuff says.
"Longford at Longford is a hard enough challenge in itself."
There's been plenty of talk about the impact Launceston TSL recruits Jack Tuthill and Jacob Boyd have had this year.
Tuthill has already been in the best five times and Boyd has featured three times.
Pearce gave a nuanced perspective on how they had benefitted the side.
"The best thing about those two coming in is they've come in and bonded well with the boys and fitted in really well," he said.
"Which makes it really good because there's nothing worse than two guys of their calibre coming into a side like ours and taking too much control.
"They've come in and know exactly what's expected so they're not trying to do anything extra."
Pearce provided further insight into how the Sharks had gelled this year.
He said the biggest thing was the bottom six were buying in, playing their role and starting to get reward for effort.
"As much as we've had those two recruits come in, we've had six or seven blokes from last year really improve their footy and want to get better and understand their team role a bit more and how we want to play and it's worked really well," he said.
The Sharks' mentor said he was aware of the Tigers' ability to start well.
"We know how good they can be offensively, so we'll be trying to shut them down as best we can and look to score ourselves," he said.
Pearce said Denzel McLean, who has been nursing a shoulder injury he sustained against Bridgenorth in round five, may come back into the side.
Meanwhile, Longford coach Mitch Stagg is aiming to take his Tigers to three wins in a row.
"We've got a long way to go to match Hillwood, they've recruited high-quality people and footballers and in my eyes they're clearly the benchmark of the competition this year," he said.
Stagg said the Tigers were ready to take on the improved Sharks.
"Jacob Boyd and Jack Tuthill have been really strong TSL footballers for a number of years, we know what to expect there," he said.
"They do present a challenge to us and make Hillwood stronger but we have no qualms or fears about their mix. We're comfortable with what they'll put on the park on Saturday."
The reigning premiers will be looking to brush up their goal-kicking.
"The last couple of rounds we've been 1.5 or 1.6 at quarter-time," Stagg said.
"If we can turn that around to be a 3.3 or 4.2, it's going to help win the game across the next three quarters.
"They've got Hamish Leedham in the ruck which is going to be a real challenge for us, he's probably the best ruck in the competition.
"Our midfielders stood up in the second half last week but we're going to need them to go to another level this week."
The Tigers were sweating on the fitness of their ruck Sam Luttrell on Thursday.
"He'll be a test for Saturday, he had a bit of a knee injury against Bridgenorth so it's not ideal for us with Michael (Larby) already out and Sam being a test," he said.
"They've been our two main ruckmen for the past couple of years and we're coming up against Leedham so we may need to get a bit creative if Sam doesn't come up."
Stagg said the Tigers would consider blooding more debutants if Luttrell didn't get up for the clash.
Digby Bellchambers, the club's under-18s captain, and Tom Gatenby, who had shown strong form in the reserves, made their senior debuts last weekend against Bridgenorth.
The Parrots gave the Tigers a run for their money with two points in it at half-time.
Longford turned it on the third term with six goals to zip to run away 10.12 (72) to 5.4 (34) winners at Parrot Park.
"Credit to Bridgenorth, I thought Oli Cook coached them well and they denied us the football," Stagg said.
"They put numbers around the source and we just couldn't get our game going.
"The focus in the second half was winning the contested ball and giving our forwards a chance."
Stagg explained the Tigers then sent the ball deeper and more direct which led to goals.
The coach also provided an update on the Tigers' injury list.
"Lachie Dakin is probably a couple of weeks off still with his soft-tissue complaint and Will Edmunds is out indefinitely with concussion," he said.
Stagg elaborated on Dakin's injury.
"It's a lower-grade calf injury, it was a prognosis of three to five weeks at the time," he said. "He's been out for three or four."
Stagg said Longford would be patient with Edmunds' injury which was sustained against Deloraine in round four.
"Certainly we've got a duty of care to Will, until he's ticked all the boxes medically he won't be considered for selection," he said.
In the round's other belter, fourth-placed Bracknell welcome fifth-ranked South Launceston.
Deloraine, sitting in sixth, will aim to break Rocherlea's four-match winning steak when they meet at Deloraine.
Scottsdale will be chasing their second victory when they host Bridgenorth.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
