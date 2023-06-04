Teenager Shyanne-Lee Tatnell has been missing for weeks now. Police have searched places of interest in Launceston and have diligently followed leads as they become available. They have regularly used media outlets like ours and called for information from the public but have yet to find the 14-year-old.
It is worth reflecting on how complex missing persons cases are for those charged with running them and, of course, finding the persons alive and well. Missing person cases can be complex for the police, and they cause immense stress for the families involved.
In many missing person cases, like Shyanne's, there is limited information about the person's whereabouts or circumstances before they disappeared, making the investigation challenging. Police will tell you the first few hours and days are crucial in missing person cases. As time passes, the chances of finding the person decreases, making the investigation more difficult. Without substantial evidence or leads, police struggle to establish a clear direction for their investigation. From our perspective, the Tatnell search seems well-resourced, especially the river search, supplemented by SES and volunteer community groups. It was one of the most extensive search activities in Launceston in recent times; however, sometimes, specialist Police departments need more resources and personnel. But if police find missing person cases challenging, spare a thought for the emotional turmoil families of disappeared persons must experience.
Families of missing persons experience extreme emotional distress, uncertainty, and fear for the safety of their loved ones. The long-term uncertainty can significantly affect their mental and emotional well-being. The parents of Daniel Morcombe in Queensland turned their distress into a foundation. They visited schools and taught children about safety. They made something positive out of something negative. Most people would not be able to summon the strength the Morcombe's did. Police I have spoken with say most families of missing persons feel a sense of helplessness. They often feel frustrated and helpless due to their limited ability to participate in the investigation actively. They rely on the police to lead the search and provide updates.
Sadly, the chances of successfully finding a missing person decrease as time passes. Police know it, and the families do too, but there are cases where individuals have been located after weeks or even more extended periods. The success rate can vary depending on various factors, such as the circumstances surrounding the disappearance, available leads, search efforts, and public involvement. We have received some criticism for our coverage. Some think we are using Shyanne-Lee's disappearance to sell papers and get website clicks. I can assure you that this is not the case. Police say timely reporting of a missing person, extensive search efforts, and collaboration between law enforcement, the community, and media outlets like ours can significantly increase the chances of a successful outcome. It's crucial to recognise that each missing person case is unique, and outcomes can differ considerably. Law enforcement agencies' dedication, resources, and cooperation, combined with community and media involvement, play crucial roles in improving the chances of locating missing persons.
That is the only reason we are actively reporting on this case in collaboration with the police. We all want Shyanne-Lee to be found alive, safe and well.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
