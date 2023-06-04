The Examiner
OPINION: Missing person cases like Shyanne-Lee Tatnell's are hard on police and missing persons' family

Updated June 4 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 12:30pm
Police search for Teenager Shyanne-Lee Tatnell .

Teenager Shyanne-Lee Tatnell has been missing for weeks now. Police have searched places of interest in Launceston and have diligently followed leads as they become available. They have regularly used media outlets like ours and called for information from the public but have yet to find the 14-year-old.

