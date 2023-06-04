Sadly, the chances of successfully finding a missing person decrease as time passes. Police know it, and the families do too, but there are cases where individuals have been located after weeks or even more extended periods. The success rate can vary depending on various factors, such as the circumstances surrounding the disappearance, available leads, search efforts, and public involvement. We have received some criticism for our coverage. Some think we are using Shyanne-Lee's disappearance to sell papers and get website clicks. I can assure you that this is not the case. Police say timely reporting of a missing person, extensive search efforts, and collaboration between law enforcement, the community, and media outlets like ours can significantly increase the chances of a successful outcome. It's crucial to recognise that each missing person case is unique, and outcomes can differ considerably. Law enforcement agencies' dedication, resources, and cooperation, combined with community and media involvement, play crucial roles in improving the chances of locating missing persons.