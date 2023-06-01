The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Many Tasmanian nurses 'motivated' to become nurse practitioners

IB
By Isabel Bird
June 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nurse practitioners says they offer quicker access to health care
Nurse practitioners says they offer quicker access to health care

A Tasmanian nurse practitioner says there are many motivated nurses across the state who would be interested in taking on extra professional training to fill the career-boosting roles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.