Nurse practitioners says they offer quicker access to health care

A Tasmanian nurse practitioner says there are many motivated nurses across the state who would be interested in taking on extra professional training to fill the career-boosting roles.
Labor has a plan to open up 90 nurse practitioner (NP) roles in Tasmania, and create easier NP training opportunities, at a cost of $10.8 million a year.
It falls under their plan to $28.4 million on increasing the nursing workforce in Tasmania, including the NPs, 36 nurses, 5 clinical nurse educators, 30 allied health professionals, 18 rural generalists and 30 administrative support positions.
Nurse practitioners are registered nurses with advanced training in a specific area, and can independently perform health assessments, order tests, prescribe medications and give referrals to specialists.
A Legislative rural health committee heard in 2022 that Queensland had a major focus on nurse practitioners, taking into account their ability to work independently, and offer efficient care to regional communities.
Nurse practitioner Hazel Bucher said a patient in a rural area might be waiting one hour for health care as opposed to five hours in the emergency department.
She said this timely access meant health intervention was also improved.
"The lack of visibility in the roles hasn't drawn many nurses to the roles but...there are a lot of motivated nurses out there."
Labor leader Rebecca White said there were smarter investments in health that could improve patient access to care.
"If just three people a day present to nurse practitioners in our regional hospitals, rather than go to the emergency department, this policy pays for itself," Ms White said.
"It takes pressure off the emergency department, it takes pressure off our ambulance services, it provides healthcare closer to where people live, earlier," she said.
"The budget isn't impacted in a negative way because we are taking pressure off our health system."
