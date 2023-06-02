The Examiner
Wave of Launceston migrations subside, West Tamar population still growing

Hamish Geale
Hamish Geale
Updated June 3 2023 - 9:53am, first published 4:25am
Fewer Australians are moving to Launceston than 12 months ago. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The wave of Australians moving to Launceston has subsided.

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

