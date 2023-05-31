The Pressbox returned back to its full fleet for episode six as Josh Partridge returned following his stint with COVID.
He joined regular suspects Rob Shaw, Brian Allen and Ben Hann in the thick of the action as the quartet covered an array of sports in this week's episode.
The regular football chat from the TSL and NTFA is joined by a lot of soccer chatter as well as some hockey and motorsport.
The moments of the week feature four different sports for one of the first times in Pressbox history, while Hanny's Hard Hitters taps into a key soccer issue - Should Tasmania have an A-League side?
Soccer-nut Shaw was passionate in his answer while Partridge and Allen brought up a stumbling block.
Outside of that, we hear from North Launceston TSL coach Brad Cox-Goodyer, the South Launceston team song from their big win over Scottsdale and some footage from the NPL Tasmania competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.