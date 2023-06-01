A stronger biosecurity system is needed to protect our farmers, fishers and the Tasmanian economy.
Tasmania has some of the world's strictest biosecurity requirements for a reason.
A strong biosecurity system is all that stands between our island state and the potentially devastating effects of pests, weeds and diseases on our primary industries, the environment and business. A strong biosecurity system is essential for the economic future of our state.
Several recent events have exposed serious limitations in Tasmania, including the establishment of blueberry rust, our lack of preparedness for foot and mouth and varroa mite, challenges faced by the implementation of traceability initiatives, our seafood industry wanting to implement more modern food safety measures and other such critical issues.
It is extraordinary times when our farmers and fishers, biosecurity staff, unions and peak bodies are all expressing their disappointments around biosecurity. It is clear that this is a real and ongoing problem that puts our entire state at risk.
As they tell me, issues with culture and understaffing are a massive issue. I know that our dedicated Biosecurity Tasmania workers are doing the best they can in a broken system but the pressure of trying to cover the gaps is not only putting primary industry businesses and the state economy at risk, it is also impacting workers' health and safety.
It is well known that under a minority government, progress slows and industry lacks confidence. So things are only going to get worse and Tasmania just can't afford that.
It is not good enough that the government keeps sweeping issues under the carpet. Such a classic "there is nothing to see here" approach.
When you have fishers, farmers and the very staff tasked with keeping the industry and state safe from biosecurity threats speaking out about holes in the system, it is vital that they are heard, rather than dismissed.
Janie Finlay is a member of Tasmania Labor.
In May 2021 Ms Finlay was elected to the Tasmanian House of Assembly as a Labor representative for Bass.
Ms Finlay was the mayor of Launceston before entering the Tasmanian House of Assembly.
