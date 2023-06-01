The father of a woman accused of the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker owned a pump action .22 rifle, a witness told a Supreme Court jury.
Former policeman and fishing guide Kenneth Orr said he was a friend of Noel Jetson- the father of Noelene June Jordan, 68, of Swansea.
Mrs Jordan and her husband Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Barker, 36, at his Campbell Townhome on August 2, 2009.
Mr Barker was shot four times with a .22 rifle in the driveway of his home.
Mr Orr said that he had known Mrs Jordan's parents, Noel and Lois Jetson, since the 1970s when they ran a fishing-related business in Cressy.
He said he had a conversation in the Central Highlands with Mr Jetson, who pulled a firearm from a Landcruiser, saying, "Have a look at this".
"I recognized it as a pump action, and I said mine is a semi-automatic," he said.
Mr Orr said Mr Jetson's firearm was a Winchester, and he was a Remington.
He said he saw the firearm again at a Jordan family property at Little Pine in the Central Highlands and when Mr Jetson moved to Swansea before 2006.
Mr Orr claimed he said to Mr Jetson at Swansea: "What are you doing with that".
He said that he thought Mr Jetson shot rabbits over the fence.
He said he spoke to Mrs Jordan about 2008 and said it would be wise to remove the firearm from him because Mr Jetson was talking about suicide.
Mr Orr agreed with Mr O Halloran that his statutory declaration in 2019 had a marked difference from what he told a Director of Public Prosecutions lawyer in a meeting in March 2023.
On Tuesday, Mr Jordan told police in a video-recorded interview that he removed a shotgun and a .22 rifle from Mr Jetson.
It is the Crown case that Mr Jordan used the .22 Winchester pump action rifle to shoot Mr Barker.
Mr Jordan also told police that he knew Mr Jetson had a silencer or suppressor for the weapon but had never seen it.
Under cross examination from defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran Mr Orr agreed that he made a statement to police in July 2019.
"Did you tell police that you knew Mr Jetson had a .22 but you did not take much notice?," Mr O' Halloran asked.
Mr Orr said it was a throwaway line and that he was very familiar with the firearm.
He disagreed with a suggestion that the last time he saw it was in the 1980's.
The trial was halted for the day to allow legal argument and Mr Orr is due to resume evidence on Thursday June 1.
The jury has heard that the firearm was never found after Mr Barker's death and that Mr Jordan believed that charges could not be laid unless police recovered the firearm.
In a conversation recorded on a listening device Rachel Jordan refers to "Dad bringing the damn thing to Brambletye" and people present talking about it.
In an October 31, 2009 listening device conversation played to the jury Mr Jordan tells Mrs Jordan of a plan.
"What I think we ought to do is go and see a lawyer and make a statement that on July 26 we went to town to KFC or Maccas [McDonalds] because you can't remember which now and back and picked up the crow bar on the way home," Mr Jordan said.
"We went back to town on August 2 and went to KFC whether there is f---ing video or not and back home via Nile and then make no more comment.
"Other than two specific nights we make no comment at all."
The listening device conversation came the evening after the Jordan's second interview with police on October 30 when elements of their alibi changed and were challenged by police.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.