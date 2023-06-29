Saturday's representative matches against Queensland have been a long time coming, with the historic Tasmanian jumper having not been worn in recent years.
The Examiner looks back at the last time that Tasmanian sides took the field.
Tasmania's under-25 were victorious in the last time senior men's players donned the historic Tasmanian jumper at UTAS Stadium.
While it was an under-age representative side, it featured plenty of the Tasmanian State League's top talents - although only eight of them still play in the competition.
Leading at every break, the Tasmanians defeated Victoria Metro 15.13 (103) to 10.7 (67), with then-Glenorchy forward Aiden Grace taking home the Lefroy Medal for Tasmania's best.
Grace kicked three goals, as did Lauderdale's Alex Saunders, with the medal-winner now in the leadership group for SANFL club Central District.
2023 team members Sam Siggins, Kieran Lovell, Josh McGuinness, Alex Lee, James Webb and Elijah Reardon all played in that match.
B: 14. A. Richter-Salter (North Launceston), 19. S. Siggins (Lauderdale), 1. J. Holmes (Clarence)
HB: 26. J. Foon (North Launceston), 7. H. Gunther (Glenorchy), 15. J. Smith (Launceston)
C: 22. C. Brown (Launceston), 20. K. Lovell (Tigers FC), 43. J. McGuinness (Lauderdale)
HF: 2. A. Saunders (Lauderdale), 24. E. Trupp (Lauderdale), 10. H. Kerinaiua (Lauderdale)
F: 8. C. Daly (Glenorchy), 6. A. Grace (Glenorchy), 21. S. Egger (North Launceston)
FOLL: 23. A. Lee (North Launceston), 4. J. Ponting (North Launceston), 9. B. Kamaric (Glenorchy)
INT: 3. J. Webb (Glenorchy), 5. B. Boag (Burnie), 13. E. Reardon (Tigers FC), 29. C. Kilpatrick (North Hobart), 17. P. Bellchambers (Lauderdale)
Coach: Jamie Hayward
The last proper senior men's encounter saw the Tasmanians defeated by the NEAFL in a 'war of attrition' at Bellerive Oval in 2017.
The NEAFL - which was the second-tier competition for New South Wales and Queensland clubs and is now amalgamated with the VFL - were too good for the Tasmanians, coming away 8.7 (55) to 5.8 (38) winners.
North Launceston talent Jay Lockhart won the Lefroy Medal and has since had a 22-game AFL career with Melbourne and now plies his trade at VFL side Southport.
Then-Northern Bombers coach Tom Couch showed his class with 23 disposals, six tackles and six inside-50 entries, Lockhart (20 disposals and nine rebounds) was dangerous off half-back and skipper Brayden Webb (19 touches, seven tackles and six clearances) toiled hard throughout.
Several players from that side will get the chance to represent Tasmania again on Saturday, with Brad Cox-Goodyer, McGuinness and Siggins all selected, while Jordan Arnold is playing for Queensland.
B: Josh McGuinness (Lauderdale), Sam Siggins (Clarence), Mitch Carter (Tigers)
HB: Brayden Webb (Glenorchy), Nick McKenna (Burnie), Jay Blackberry (Launceston)
C: Jaye Bowden (Glenorchy), Jay Foon (North Launceston), Jay Lockhart (North Launceston)
HF: Mark Walsh (North Launceston), Mitch Thorp (Launceston), Tom Couch (North Launceston)
F: Brad Cox-Goodyer (North Launceston), Bart McCulloch (North Launceston), Zac Webster (Glenorchy)
FOLL: Cameron Duffy (Glenorchy), Taylor Whitford (North Launceston), Jackson O'Brien (Clarence)
INT: Zach Burt (North Launceston), Jordan Arnold (Glenorchy), Rhys Mott (Glenorchy), Dylan Fyfe (Lauderdale), Trent Standen (Clarence)
Coach: Anthony Taylor
Before the inaugural season of the AFLW, Tasmania faced the Northern Territory in an AFL women's exhibition match at St Kilda.
Northern Territory came away victorious 13.11 (89) to 7.11 (53) but not without the Tasmanians pushing them to the limit by leading at three-quarter-time.
Since that game, four players from the Tasmanian side have gone on to play in the AFLW in Daria Bannister (34 games), Ellyse Gamble (30), Emma Humphries (26) and Meagan Kiely (18).
Jacinta Limbrick, who is captaining on Saturday, is the only player to have been named in the 2016 and 2023 teams.
Jessica Whelan (Burnie), Emma Humphries (Burnie), Courtney Stanley (Launceston), Sandra Eaton (Glenorchy), Meagan Kiely (Burnie), Zoie Crawford (Clarence), Jacinta Limbrick (Clarence), Debra Bonde (Burnie), Daria Bannister (Launceston), Elizabeth Stokely (Hobart City), Sarah Radford (Launceston), Georgia Pennicott (Clarence), Kelly Dixon (Clarence), Zabreena Manjerovich (Glenorchy), Maggie Cuthbertson (Evandale), Romany Ewington (Burnie), Savahn Overall (Burnie), Sophie Pennicott (Clarence), Jessica Parsons (Clarence), Loveth Ochayi (Hobart City), Thomasa Corrie (Glenorchy), Nietta Lynch (Glenorchy), Ellyse Gamble (Burnie)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.