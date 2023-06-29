The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
In Depth

Recent history of Tasmanian representative football contests

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
June 30 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Siggins gets a handpass away against the NEAFL in 2017. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Sam Siggins gets a handpass away against the NEAFL in 2017. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Saturday's representative matches against Queensland have been a long time coming, with the historic Tasmanian jumper having not been worn in recent years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.