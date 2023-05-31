In only three years, the Launceston Running Festival half-marathon has built a reputation as the quickest in Australia.
Snaking along the Tamar River, the course is as flat as they come in Australia. Combined with cool temperatures, a 'relaxed' 8am start and relative shelter from winds, it regularly attracts the nation's best distance runners.
This year is no different, with the men's and women's fields set to be as deep as ever.
After claiming the 10km Launceston crown two years ago, Olympic marathoner Ellie Pashley returns for the 21.1km journey on June 11.
"I'm looking forward to coming back to Launnie, having run the 10km a couple of times but never the half," she said. "Fields are always really strong, good conditions and fast, flat courses."
It's already been a big year for the 34-year-old physiotherapist. In February she was Australia's top-placed finisher with 19th at the World Athletics Cross-Country Championships in Bathurst, then placed 13th in the London Marathon on April 23.
"I'm keen to spend winter racing on the roads and cross-country to try and get fitter and stronger leading into a marathon later in the year," she said.
Pashley is within reach of the course record of 71:04 owned by Australian marathon record holder Sinead Diver.
"I'll have a crack at it but any record of Diver's will be hard to beat," Pashley declared.
Launceston's Rio Olympian Milly Clark, who ran 71:09 for the win in 2021, will also be on the startline.
"We're truly lucky to have an event of this stature in our backyard," Clark said.
"To be able to sleep in my own bed the night before and then line up in a world class race like this in my hometown is so cool. We really are lucky to have so many awesome running events in Tassie and this one in my home town is always special."
Meanwhile the men's field is likely to be the deepest in the event's history, with eight men set to line up with personal bests under 64 minutes.
