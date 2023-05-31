Captain Keely Froling says the Launceston Tornadoes are still striving for finals in NBL1 South.
Four wins and eight losses has the Torns sitting 14th on the ladder with the top eight making it through to the play-offs.
The Torns host eighth-placed Ringwood Hawks on Friday at Ulverstone's Thunder Stadium before welcoming fourth-placed Frankston Blues to Elphin Sports Centre on Saturday at 6pm.
They have lost four of their past five games and fell 97-61 to Eltham Wildcats last weekend.
"You never write-off a season like this and we have a team that can win and compete with any team in this league," Froling said.
"We just haven't put all the puzzle pieces together yet. Each game we're going in with a winning mindset and going in to win and try and make that push for finals.
"Last year, we lost a similar amount of games with people in and out and we squeezed into that eighth spot and made a really good run home so we're going to be playing as hard as we can."
She said defence was key to the Tornadoes' chances of making finals and they struggled in that area against the Wildcats.
"We still scored 60 something points which is a winnable score but if you let another team score 90-plus it's going to be a really hard time," she said.
"We've got to lock-in defensively this week and make sure we know the scout and don't let them shoot so many three-pointers."
Froling noted the Torns had won both their Ulverstone encounters this season.
They beat Hobart Chargers in their opening game and Ballarat in their fifth encounter.
Froling, who was recruited by WNBL team Melbourne Boomers last week, said it would be a good change up after two seasons with Sydney Flames.
The star basketballer explained she hadn't really thought about free agency in the lead up to the deal.
"But free agency started and I was talking to a couple of teams and (coach) Chris Lucas and I have a relationship," she said.
"He was actually my first coach in the WNBL when I was in Townsville back in 2011, so a fair while ago. I know him really well and liked what he had to offer."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
