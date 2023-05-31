When one door closes another one opens.
It's a saying that rings true for Launceston Tornadoes product Makala Bingley who is loving her experience at college in the US.
But it wasn't always rosy for the reliable guard who is back Launceston for her summer break.
An excited Bingley went over to the US in September last year and within the first week had her plans turned upside down.
Bingley had taken up a basketball scholarship at Panola College in Texas, a division one women's team in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
But there was a challenge almost as soon she arrived.
"When I first got there, everything was fine for the first few days and then the coach said because of the league the Torns are in, with a junior college they considered (NBL1 South) to be professional and within those rules of that NJCAA they don't allow it (players like me to play)," she said.
"She (the coach) said unfortunately it was find another school or you have to head home.
"They were excellent with helping me find another home and I'm extremely grateful to that school for doing that for me. I think it all worked out for the better.
"I love the place I'm at now, we've got a great team and coaching staff."
The 20-year-old is now playing with The University of Texas Permian Basin Falcons in National Collegiate Athletics Association division two while undertaking a four-year degree.
Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale provided greater context to the situation in an interview with The Examiner last year.
Veale explained a rule was introduced which meant anybody from Australia who had played in a semi-professional league was ineligible for the NJCAA.
"Apparently it affected about 50 athletes in America from Australia," she said.
"Even though Makala wasn't a contracted player they deemed NBL1 a professional league because we have paid, contracted professional players in it."
While it was stressful for Bingley, she has ended up with what she originally wanted.
Panola offered a two-year course and Bingley told The Examiner in August last year she eventually wanted to transfer to a four-year school and finish her degree.
Now Bingley, who is studying sociology, is enjoying her new college in Odessa which is about four and a half hours away from Dallas.
She said her team was aiming to make finals after missing out by one game last season and she was working on her shooting while still prioritising her defence.
The talented basketballer has been home in Launceston since early May.
"We're not allowed to play for the Torns, I'm still training with them so that's been really good to be able to stick around them," Bingley said.
"I don't have to leave until late August. I'm here for a while which is good."
Tornadoes captain Keely Froling said it was great to have Bingley and Aishah Anis supporting the team at training while they are home.
Anis is also a Tornadoes product playing basketball in the US.
"They've been a big part of the Torns for a long time, it's always sad to see them go and we'd love to have them on the court with us but it's great to see them chasing their dreams and enjoying their time over there," Froling said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.