4 Bed | 2 Bath | 3 Car
This architecturally designed four-bedroom home is the perfect haven that harmoniously blends style, comfort, and functionality.
Sims for Property's Richard Sims says as well as it's outstanding fixtures and fittings, it's the natural light that immediately caught his attention.
"As soon as you walk in, the natural light is impressive. The high ceilings and beautiful hardwood Tas Oak flooring, together with that lighting really stand out," Richard says.
The main bedroom is a true retreat, occupying its own private wing of the home. It boasts a serene outdoor deck space, a spacious walk-in robe and a stylish ensuite featuring a luxurious double shower.
The remaining three bedrooms are located in a separate wing at the front of the home. Each bedroom has excellent built-in-robes and is serviced by a central family bathroom with luxurious freestanding bath, separate shower and vanity.
The gourmet kitchen is adorned with stone benchtops and ample storage, including a convenient butler's pantry and two full size ovens.
Adjoining the kitchen is the inviting living/dining space, seamlessly flowing onto the large entertainer's deck. Designed to be enjoyed year-round with low maintenance Eco decking, it features ceiling heaters, a remote privacy screen, and a fantastic outdoor heated swim spa-a perfect retreat for relaxation and enjoyment.
Richard says that while the home is certainly an entertainer's paradise, there's also plenty of space for privacy.
"The way the home flows, from inside to out, and the way it can be used to entertain while remaining private, is impressive."
This remarkable home also boasts a second living space, ideal for a family retreat, as well as a study nook, a separate laundry, and ample storage throughout.
Outside, the fully fenced landscaped gardens provide security and privacy for the whole family to relish. The backyard only gets better, with an extra garden shed plus a potting shed and a good raised veggie beds.
Parking will never be an issue with a double garage, an additional undercover area ideal for a car or boat, and ample off-street parking.
Positioned in the sought after Eskridge Estate, this home offers tranquillity while being within a short walk to local parks.
