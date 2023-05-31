What form winter racing takes in Tasmania over the next couple of years could be decided by the success of the next two meetings at Spreyton.
Tasracing has decided to experiment - vacating the well-entrenched Sunday afternoon timeslot to race on two Wednesday afternoons in June.
So this weekend's scheduled Spreyton meeting is now on next Wednesday and the meeting set down for Sunday June 18 goes to Wednesday June 21.
Sky 1 coverage has been retained.
Tasracing's press release stated that the change would be on a trial basis "initially", the wording giving every indication it is open to an extension.
"(The aim) is to gauge interest in a Wednesday Sky 1 day slot through winter," it said.
If the entries for next week's meeting - 171 for eight races - are any guide, it won't affect field sizes.
Clubs might lose some income from gate takings and catering but, during winter, there's not a lot there to lose.
So it will all come down to how betting turnover stands up compared to Sundays.
The industry can't afford to leak any revenue, so if there is a significant decline, this will be one very short move.
But, if the betting does stack up, or even improves, industry participants can look forward to having a few more race-free weekends over the winter period.
Smart pacer Cool Water Paddy gets his chance to break through for his first win since returning from Western Australia in the Free-For-All in Hobart on Sunday night.
The Juanita McKenzie-trained gelding's past seven starts have all been at the top level and, although he still has some handy opposition this week, it looks the easiest assignment he's faced back on home soil.
After contesting the heats and finals of the Tasmania Cup and Easter Cup, Cool Water Paddy ran fourth off 20m to Jimmy The Irishman in the Brighton Cup.
He followed up with a fourth to Harjeet in the Launceston Mile and a good second behind the same horse in last week's City Of Devonport Quality.
After being sent to WA mid-2022, Cool Water Paddy had 11 starts at Gloucester Park for trainer Nathan Turvey.
He won two of them, overcoming a tough run in the death in the first and leading all the way in the second.
His main danger on Sunday night could be polemarker Buster William who flashed home to finish fourth last week and was unlucky in the Launceston Mile at his previous start.
The nine-race meeting starts at 5.01pm.
The following Hobart harness meeting on Sunday June 18 will be run in the afternoon, taking up the Sky 1 slot vacated by Devonport gallops.
This week's second-tier meeting at Mowbray on Friday night features a $14,000 two-year-old where debut winners Hazewillrev and Didyalousaroosta head a small field.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
