Launceston Tornadoes' Aishah Anis speaks about recovery from car accident

Launceston Tornadoes' Aishah Anis went to the US to pursue her college basketball dream but she hasn't been able to play a game since December 2021.
She was sidelined with major injuries in the first few months of her adventure.
"I was in a car accident," she said.
"Basically what happened was I was getting dropped off at my friend's house and it was the middle of winter and pretty dark.
"I walked in front of the car and slipped on ice and he didn't see me slip and he kind of ran over me.
"I came out pretty lucky though, I tore my ACL and I just dislocated my hip. I've been having a bit of hip trouble lately."
The 21-year-old who has returned to Launceston for the first time since 2021 explained she was still recovering from her injuries.
"I'm still in the middle of it ... I had to be in (bed) for maybe a month and a half but then I had surgery on my ACL," she said.
"I did rehab for that and it was all fine and I was hoping to be back last season but it just didn't really work out that way with my hip because they just thought it would heal itself but it was a pretty bad dislocation.
"I'm still trying to get that figured out and hopefully I'm going get surgery so I can fix the pain a bit and get back on the court."
She plays with the Southern Utah Thunderbirds who are a mid-major division one National Collegiate Athletics Association team.
She said they're based about three hours away from Salt Lake City.
Anis missed two Western Athletic Conference seasons with the campaigns going from November through to about April.
"I tried to start practising with the team again around January (2023) but I was just having too much hip pain so my coaches and I agreed it wasn't really worth it to get back on the court this season and our team was doing really well," she said.
"It was still good to be a part of it and I was still on the scout team - the team that runs all the plays the other team would run.
"That was still fine but after the season I struggled a bit with the pain in my hip because I'd maybe rushed it a bit too much to get back on the court."
Anis spoke about what it was like to miss two full seasons.
"It obviously sucks, playing in America was a really big goal of mine and for it to be taken away did kind of suck but you take it in strides and I've been able to still be a part of the team and my coaches have been really patient with me," she said.
"It's a different perspective watching from the sidelines and I feel I've still gained a lot from being on the sideline which is good but it's definitely tough not being able to play."
The former Launceston Church Grammar School student hopes to be back on court this season.
"Our team has lost a few key players so I hope with the knowledge I've gained from being on the sideline I can come back and hopefully give what they did, if not more, that's the goal at the moment," she said.
"That's why I'm home too, so I can get better and obviously the American health system isn't that great so I've been trying to figure that out while I'm in a good kind of system."
Anis has been the ultimate teammate throughout her recovery and done everything she can to support the Thunderbirds from the sidelines.
In the meantime, see has been busy studying engineering.
Anis explained her history with the Tornadoes.
"I was playing with the Torns for quite a while, I think I was 14 or 15 when I started," she said.
"I played a bit in my second year when we were still in SEABL."
Anis, who has been in back in Launceston since mid-May, explained she would spend a fair chunk of her year in Australia.
"We have to be back (in the US) by July 11 but then our team is coming back in August to do an Australia tour," she said.
"We're going to Melbourne and Sydney, we're not coming here unfortunately."
She said she had been training with the Tornadoes but isn't allowed to play with them because they're considered a professional team in the eyes of the college system.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
