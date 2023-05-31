Independent upper house member Meg Webb says she will introduce an amendment to State Policies and Projects Act to guarantee that both houses of parliament have the final say over the Macquarie Point stadium as a Project of State Significance.
Ms Webb on Tuesday said she would also move to amend the act to ensure the Tasmanian community had the right to judicial review or appeal over an approval decision.
Her announcement followed a question to Premier Jeremy Rockliff from Clark independent MHA Kristie Johnston in parliament during the morning on whether he would seek to amend the act to allow for final approval for the project by parliament and a review and appeal mechanism.
Mr Rockliff, who recently announced that the stadium would be assessed as a Project of State Significance to win over independents Lara Alexander and John Tucker, did not commit to making an amendment to the act.
He said, however, he remained committed to parliament having the right of final approval of the project.
Ms Webb said if the Premier would not commit to making an amendment to the act, she would.
"A simple legislative amendment to the act can insert both a requirement that any outcome of the PoSS process must come back to both houses of the parliament for a vote, as well as enable the democratic judicial review rights," she said.
"It is highly disturbing to see the Premier duck and weave in the parliament to avoid making a straight forward commitment to investing in our transparency and democratic good governance architecture as the proposed amendment will provide."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
