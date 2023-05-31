The Examiner
Move made for Tasmania's upper house to have final say over new stadium

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated May 31 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 12:15pm
An amendment to the act governing the Project of State Significance process will be moved in the upper house to ensure parliament has final say over approval of the proposed Macquarie Point stadium.
Independent upper house member Meg Webb says she will introduce an amendment to State Policies and Projects Act to guarantee that both houses of parliament have the final say over the Macquarie Point stadium as a Project of State Significance should the government fail to do so.

