Noelene June Jordan's friend tells court of rumours

By Nick Clark
Updated May 31 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 12:30pm
Erin Sweeney and Robert Whatley leaving the Supreme Court in Launceston. Picture by Nick Clark.
A friend of a Swansea woman on trial for murder gave evidence in the Launceston Supreme Court that she heard a rumour of a threat to members of the Jordan family after the death of Shane Barker.

