"Elation, excitement and relief."
Those were the words Tamar Churinga coach Stuart Roberts used to describe the feeling after winning their first game since returning to the Greater Northern League women's competition this season.
Defeating Smithton 2-1 on April 29 marked the first victory by a standalone Tamar Churinga women's team since 2017.
"The squad had been working hard on several aspects of their game knowing they'd have to be implemented in order to get a win on the board," Roberts said.
"They just happened to be put into practice in the game against Smithton and it got them the win."
The Lions chalked up a second win of the season on Saturday, defeating South Burnie 2-0.
"While obviously celebrating the fact we'd won a second game, this one was slightly different," he said
"It had clearly demonstrated that we are progressing well as a squad and that the hard work, that started very early in the year, is now paying off."
Heading into a two-week break due to the State Club Cup and June Long Weekend Regional Challenge, Tamar Churinga are fifth on the GNLW ladder.
The side, which is captained by goalkeeper Caitlyn Jones, has a mixture of youth and experience, with several players having played GNLW before this season.
"Through a combination of strong mentoring, guidance and encouragement from our experienced players and the grit and determination of those with less experience, it has resulted in them all familiarising themselves with the different pace of the game as a squad, allowing them to now concentrate on game play and on-field cohesion," Roberts said.
"Heading into the competition, the only true expectations we had were to establish a player group that play competitive hockey and an environment that they kept wanting to come back to week after week throughout the season - we have very much exceeded those expectations.
"In addition, the squad have set out their own milestones that they'd like to meet at different times throughout the season.
"At this point in time, they have met those milestones and we can't ask for much more than that."
Roberts believes one of the reasons behind the team's early-season success has been their culture, which was his "number one priority" heading into their return.
As they continue through the 2023 season, the side is looking to grow their level of competitiveness and improve throughout after making what they believe is a positive start.
"Through consultation with the player group, they're happy with the progress they've made so far and with the current trajectory in our on-field performances," he said.
"We won't be looking to deviate away from what we're doing as a squad as this may disrupt the progress that we're making."
The coach thanked the support that his side have received seven games into the season, not just from his club but a majority of their opponents.
He said that most have taken the time to welcome them back into the competition, which he thanked them for.
