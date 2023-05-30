The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Northern swimmers heading to New Zealand short-course championships

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 31 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Brock competing at last year's NSATIS swimming carnival. Picture: Paul Scambler
Taylor Brock competing at last year's NSATIS swimming carnival. Picture: Paul Scambler

Northern swimmers are on the state team set to compete at the New Zealand short-course championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.