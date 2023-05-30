Northern swimmers are on the state team set to compete at the New Zealand short-course championships.
Swimming Tasmania has announced a 16-strong team, who will race at Hawkes Bay from August 8 to 12.
The sport's peak body for Tasmania decided to field a team at the titles following the cancellation over the past two years of the annual Swimming Australia State Teams event, with no planned event this year either.
The team is: Ava Blundstone (South Esk), William Botterill-James (HC), Taylor Brock (Launceston Aquatic Club), Abigail Evans (LAC), Daniel Francis (HC), Eli Jones (HC), Abbie King (SE), Georgia McIntee (LAC), Ava Mignanelli (Hobart Aquatic), Isabella Muldoon (LAC), Samuel Nadler (Sandy Bay), Elsa Pearsall (HA), Jessalyn Potter (HC), Ryan Schieler (LAC), Daniel Shilcock (HC), Blake Stretton (SE).
Head coach Rachel Brennemo, from HC Swim Club, and development coach Trent McLaughlin, from Launceston Aquatic Club will work alongside lead coach Wayne Lawes.
Launceston Aquatic's Isabella Muldoon has broken the state girls' 15 years and open short-course records for 50m butterfly in a time of 27.78 seconds, according to Swimming Tasmania.
Meanwhile, HC Swim Club's Daniel Shilcock set new benchmarks for state boys' 16 years 100m breaststroke (1:04.76) and 200m breaststroke (2:21.16).
Following on from their roles at the Australian swimming championships, Swimming Tasmania technical officials Lee-Anne Edmunds and Denise McLaughlin have been selected to officiate at the 2023 world championship trials in Melbourne from June 13 to 18.
The World Aquatics Championships are in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 14-30.
The coaches for the state primary team competing at the forthcoming Australian School Games in Sydney are Felicity Belbin and Shannon Harrison, both from Hobart Aquatic.
The team managers are South Esk's Tom Miedecke and Bec Blundstone, and Cradle Coast's Daniel Tattersall.
Amanda Punch, from Sandy Bay, will coach the secondary team. The team managers are Emma Perry (SE), Katie Hook (SB), Amanda Carnicelli (SE) and Duncan McCabe (LAC).
Swimming Tasmania has already named a 56-strong team to compete at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.
