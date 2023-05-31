The Examiner
Meander Valley Council introduces lifelong dog registration

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
May 31 2023 - 11:30am
The Meander Valley Council has moved to implement lifelong dog registrations. File picture
The days of yearly dog registrations for some pet owners could be over with the Meander Valley Council now offering a lifelong option.

