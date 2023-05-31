The days of yearly dog registrations for some pet owners could be over with the Meander Valley Council now offering a lifelong option.
The council has introduced the new option to allow dog owners to pay a one-time registration fee at $155 for a desexed dog.
The cost to register a desexed dog for 12 months from the next financial year is $26.
Mayor Wayne Johnstone said by selecting the lifetime registration option, dog owners could enjoy the convenience of not having to worry about the yearly registration process.
"Additionally, dog owners can also take advantage of the discounted rate of just $155 for a desexed dog," Councillor Johnstone said.
A lifetime registration for non-desexed dogs will be $450.
He said the scheme's introduction was directly responding to feedback received from the community during public consultation.
Late last year the Meander Valley Council sought the community's input on its Dog Management Policy renewal.
When owners receive their dog registration renewal notice shortly, they will have the option to choose a lifetime renewal.
Additionally, the council will continue to offer various discounts for early renewal payments, desexed dogs and certain special registrations.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
