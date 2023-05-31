The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

The silver lining to 11 rate rises in a year

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated June 1 2023 - 9:07am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MyState boss Brett Morgan.
MyState boss Brett Morgan.

Good news has been thin on the ground for savers amid a rock-bottom cash rate and sky-high inflation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.