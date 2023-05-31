Good news has been thin on the ground for savers amid a rock-bottom cash rate and sky-high inflation.
So if there's any positive to come from 11 rate hikes in a year, it's that high-interest savings accounts are finally making some ground on inflation.
What's more, Mystate chief executive Brett Morgan says banks are being forced to compete harder for customers' savings.
Mystate is one of a number of banks offering maximum variable rates of 4.75 per cent or higher as the RBA works to reel back inflation from its 30-year high of 7.8 per cent in December.
"Out of the challenges of 11 rate rises in a bit over a year - the silver lining is that the savers of the world or the investors who have been receiving low returns for a very long time are benefiting," Mr Morgan said.
'The second part is it's a hotly contested market for people's deposits, so banks are competing very strongly to win savers at the moment.
"Through the COVID era where the government and RBA injected money into the economy, that's being repaid, which effectively means banks are competing strongly for people's money.
"So it's relatively good news for the savers - for the first time in a long time they're benefiting from a return."
Tasmania experienced a drop in first home buyers across the March quarter as house prices continue to settle after the COVID boom.
Prices have dropped up to 12 per cent in some parts of the state from the peak of the cycle, but experienced a slight uptick in May.
"For first home buyers over the last year, waiting has been a good result for them," Mr Morgan said.
"If they haven't bought, there's opportunities for them to buy at a lower price than they might have bought a year ago or even six months ago."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.