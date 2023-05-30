Labor's alternative health budget is 'underfunded', but 'welcome'

Labor's health policy in its Right Priorities Plan is underfunded and only provide costings for one year, the state government says.
Health care sits front and centre under Labor response to the budget, with a plan to offer free degrees to doctors, expansion of health centres in 18 regional areas to provide 24/7 emergency care, and ambulance station upgrades.
Promising up to $90 million for regional healthcare, its plan includes $60 million for upgrades to buildings and equipment, $28.4 million for staff recruitment and $1 million to expand rural medical workforce.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said there were significant holes in Labor's costings.
He said his government had a strong record of improving access to health care in regions.
"Labor's promises are significantly underfunded and would need a lot more than $100 million to achieve what they say they will," Mr Rockliff said.
"Funding figures they have provided are for one year only, and even then, they are around $10 million short."
Mr Rockliff said the state budget already included funding for paramedics in rural areas, upgrades to regional health centres, new equipment and additional staff.
Australian Medical Association state president John Saul said Labor's investment in infrastructure was not as important as investment in people.
"With regard to regional health, any support is very much appreciated and valued," he said.
"Investing in people is certainly an excellent concept of their proposal, but am not so excited about the investment in infrastructure.
"I'd like to see more detail regarding the expansion of regional centres, but additional staff, more permanent paramedics, and benefits for university fees, all those are welcome."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.