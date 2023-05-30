Man dies after tractor rolls over in North-West Tasmania

The Examiner
A man in his 70s died after a tractor rolled over at Promised Land

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:18pm
A man in his seventies has died following a tractor rollover at a commercial property in Promised Land south of Devonport earlier today, police have confirmed.

