Man dies after tractor rolls over in North-West Tasmania

A man in his seventies has died following a tractor rollover at a commercial property in Promised Land south of Devonport earlier today, police have confirmed.
Police and emergency services were called to the scene about 2pm on Tuesday, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Worksafe Tasmania is attending the scene.
More details to follow.
