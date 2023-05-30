More Bass Highway pain on the way- but works should ultimately improve travel times

Bass Highway commuters can expect more delays over the next four years.
But the hundreds of millions of dollars in roadworks being planned will improve road conditions and travel times between Devonport and Launceston, the state government says.
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson on Tuesday released the Bass Highway Corridor Strategy which identifies 66 potential improvements for the 91 kilometre section of the highway from Hadspen to east of Port Sorell Road, in Devonport.
The series of works have been categorised into short, medium and longer-term priorities.
"Short-term upgrade opportunities identified include the extension and creation of overtaking lanes at Parramatta Creek and Sassafras," Mr Ferguson said.
"They also include upgrading intersections at Christmas Hills, Oppenheims and Cutting/East Sassafras roads to improve safety."
Other high priority works identified include widening shoulders, installing safety barriers and improving the road condition and creating heavy vehicle rest areas.
Mr Ferguson said that while the Bass Highway was a major freight artery, it was also the vital connection for the residents across northern Tasmania.
"The Tasmanian and former federal government committed a total of $280 million to improvements on the Bass Highway from Launceston to Marrawah," Mr Ferguson said.
"While we have very successfully completed a range of projects west of Wynyard, we wanted to set out a properly considered and long term plan for upgrades that would ensure we deal with highest priorities first - just as we did with the Midland Highway.
"The federal and state governments have jointly committed a total of $50 million in targeted upgrades between Deloraine and Devonport, $100 million in Safety and Freight Efficiency Upgrades between Launceston and Devonport and $420 million for the Northern Roads Package Stage 2, which in part will fund improvements between Launceston and Devonport.
"This complements the $150 million in joint Australian and Tasmanian government funding that is currently being delivered to improve the Cooee to Wynyard and Wynyard to Marrawah sections of the highway."
Detailed designs will be developed ahead of the roadworks starting.
The strategy can be viewed on the Transport website at https://www.transport.tas.gov.au/launcestontodevonport.
