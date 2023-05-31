Northern athletes collected a slew of gongs from the Athletics Tasmania awards.
Newstead Athletic Club's Will Bottle and Abbie Butler claimed the under-20 athlete of the year awards.
Bottle broke the 32-year-old Tasmanian open 5000-metre walk record with a time of 20.40.25 minutes in March.
The race walker, who has been working with 2012 Olympic gold medallist Jared Tallent, also finished third in the under-20s at the Australian championships in Brisbane despite only being 17 years old.
Butler broke the 3000m steeplechase state under-20 record by 25 seconds, getting home in 10 minutes and 13 seconds.
She went on to claim gold at the state open championships in the 3000m, 1500m and 800m.
Butler then collected bronze in the under-20 1500m and silver in the 3000m steeplechase at the Australian championships in Queensland.
Newstead had more success with decathlete Alex Wojcik (under-18) and walker Sam Lindsay (under-16) claiming their age group honours.
Wojcik took home gold in the under-18 boys' decathlon at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships in Brisbane.
At the same meet, Lindsay took silver in the under-16 3000m race walk and bronze in the under-18 5000m walk.
He recorded a new state record for the under-16 5000m, crossing the line in 21.36.84 minutes and beating Will Robinson's previous state record of 22.36.
North Launceston Athletic Club's Izzy Wing was rewarded for her stellar season with the under-18 girls' award.
Wing won the under-17 girls' heptathlon and came second in the under-17 girls' 100m hurdles.
Northern coaches and officials were also acknowledged with Brian Roe taking out the Service to Officiating award.
King Island's Stewart McSweyn, who took out the open men's athlete of the year as well as the distance/walks and middle/distance/walks in stadium categories, finished seventh in the 1500m at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Age group winners:
Event category awards
Open Athletes of the Year winners:
Coaching and officiating:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
