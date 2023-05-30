Labor's health response is a good start

Rebecca White's health policy is a good start (Rebecca White says Labor would spend more than $90 million on improving hospitals and health facilities, Examiner May 30.) Labor should end all this "tip- toeing" around the edges and show some strong alternatives - The Libs are gone for sure at the next election - be bold - This is Tasmania! (Not Canberra).
James B, Launceston
Tasmanians given timely road safety reminder as serious injury rates climb. Mr Ferguson was joined by Road Safety Advisory Council chairman Scott Tilyard, RACT group chief executive officer Mark Mugnaioni and Tasmania Police Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar in Launceston on Sunday to launch the week-long campaign 'We want people to not look outside their windscreen and point the finger at other people, or blame this road, or blame that government, or blame that truck driver, or blame that cyclist. 'We want people to just look inside. Recognise that the decisions that I make are the most important influences on my ability to get home safely.
Says it all.....- There is nothing wrong that drivers themselves can't fix. Implication; all of us important people are doing a great job - look over there! What a cop out.
I noticed again (Examiner) another crash on the Bass Highway, where a driver ended up on the wrong side of the road resulting in a fatality. This is a year-on-year occurrence.
Well, Mr Important Experts and Politicians, what have you changed to reduce that regular confusion?
Do we now use yellow centre lines to make it more obvious where the right side of the road is?
Where are the public information programmes revealing what were the root causes of accidents?
Important experts, look at your own decisions about how to investigate, understand, advertise findings, and engineer out the causes of accidents, please.
The specifics of accident causes seem tightly held secrets, from the general public perspective, I wonder why it is not exactly the opposite? Too many common causes, repeat occurrences, poor road conditions and inadequate controls on irregular events, too many ignored warnings of issues from the public, perhaps.
M.Fyfe, Riverside
The current Tasmanian AFL proposal has a business plan resulting in a $300 million net loss over 20 years.
The AFL focus is on the wrong location. Tasmania's unique social structure sees the majority of the population residing in the north, not in the "capital" city. Hence the record AFL crowds are at York Park.
Former Premier Jim Bacon, as an outsider, was not imbued by any north/south rivalry. He established a policy of Test Cricket for Bellerive oval and AFL for York Park, and had the negotiating skills to gain general acceptance. With his untimely death the Hobart-centric minority quickly reverted to their old habits.
But the fact remains, Launceston is central to the evenly spread Tasmanian population and a 50 minute plane commute from Melbourne. Hobart is the furthest journey south from the markets.
York Park is an established and proven AFL stadium. It has parking, accessibility, no major planning challenges, and training grounds adjacent. Adding extra modern grandstands and facilities would be at a fraction of the proposed Hobart billions. What is the problem?
William J Wright, Trevallyn
FELIX Ellis, you are wrong. You didn't listen to the community in the first place. None of you did. You were hell-bent on fulfilling the dream of the previous premier. You thought the weight of support for a Tasmanian AFL team would allow the stadium to slip through.
Start listening or be relegated to history.
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
IS Tasmania becoming a state of permanent anger and conflict?
The next advertising campaign may be "Come and vent your anger in Tasmania, your life journey may be enhanced by the experience"?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
https://www.examiner.com.au/comment/send-a-letter-to-the-editor/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.