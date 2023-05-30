Labor's health response is a good start

Tasmanians given timely road safety reminder as serious injury rates climb. Mr Ferguson was joined by Road Safety Advisory Council chairman Scott Tilyard, RACT group chief executive officer Mark Mugnaioni and Tasmania Police Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar in Launceston on Sunday to launch the week-long campaign 'We want people to not look outside their windscreen and point the finger at other people, or blame this road, or blame that government, or blame that truck driver, or blame that cyclist. 'We want people to just look inside. Recognise that the decisions that I make are the most important influences on my ability to get home safely.