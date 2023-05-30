The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Tasmania Labor's health response is a good start

May 31 2023 - 6:00am
Labor's health response is a good start
Labor's health response is a good start

Rebecca White's health policy is a good start (Rebecca White says Labor would spend more than $90 million on improving hospitals and health facilities, Examiner May 30.) Labor should end all this "tip- toeing" around the edges and show some strong alternatives - The Libs are gone for sure at the next election - be bold - This is Tasmania! (Not Canberra).

