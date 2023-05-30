No plea from dog breeders

A Tasmanian company and its directors did not plead when their case came before the Launceston Magistrates Court.
The Royal Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals brought 70 counts of breeding of dogs against Tasmanian Labradoodles Pty Ltd and Elizabeth Anne Bartlett, 67, and Paul Alan Bartlett, 65, of Cleveland.
The RSPCA alleges that the defendants had 70 bitches which they did not ensure had less than two litters in any 18 month period.
One count alleges that a bitch, Aggie, had a litter on August 27, 2020 another on February 9, 2021 and another on July 7, 2021.
The charges cover a period from April 5, 2021 to February 13, 2023.
Magistrate Ken Stanton adjourned the case for plea until August 15, 2023.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
