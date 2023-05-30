The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Labradoodle breeders face 70 counts in relation to dog breeding

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Labradoodle. Picture: Geoff Jones.
A Labradoodle. Picture: Geoff Jones.
No plea from dog breeders
No plea from dog breeders

A Tasmanian company and its directors did not plead when their case came before the Launceston Magistrates Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.