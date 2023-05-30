Hunting groups have called for the Department of Natural Resources and Environment (NRE) to publicly release details of its recent Wilderness World Heritage Area deer cull, including any footage and locations of kills, and reports by the independent veterinarian who accompanied the shooters.
Andrew Winwood, chair of the Tasmanian Deer Advisory Committee, said each deer killed was meant to have been 'geotagged' - its location recorded - and he called on NRE secretary Jason Jacobi to provide details of the locations of the kills.
Mr Winwood said hunting groups were sceptical that NRE's cull had been as humane or effective as claimed.
"There's been a million dollars of taxpayer money wasted on [aviation gas] and firearms for NRE to do something that the largest volunteer group in Australia - recreational hunters - could have gone out and done for free," he said.
Mr Winwood also called for Mr Jacobi to release any reports by the veterinarian that accompanied the hunters to ensure deer were killed humanely.
Jason Jacobi told ABC Radio last week that the hunters had killed 711 deer or about one every six minutes of the culling operation.
"There is no way they could head shot or chest shot all those 700 deer from a helicopter, especially if they were shooting every six minutes," Mr Winwood said.
Adrian Pickin, a committee member of the Shooters Fishers Farmers party, likewise cast doubt on the NRE shooters' ability to humanely kill deer from the air.
He said it was likely a substantial number of the shots would have been "gut shots", resulting in slower deaths for the deer.
A government spokesperson said qualified veterinarians involved in the program said animal welfare requirements were met.
He has similarly called for more disclosure about the NRE cull, including the number of shots fired by the hunters.
The hunt was organised as part of an effort to rein in deer numbers in the World Heritage Area, where recreational hunting is not allowed.
"I would ask Jason Jacobi to produce the maps to where these deer were shot," Mr Winwood said.
He claimed that a substantial number of the 711 deer killed were shot outside of the Walls of Jerusalem park area, including on adjacent private properties and in areas that were already designated for recreational deer hunting.
"Why would they waste taxpayer money sending helicopters into areas already balloted for people to go deer hunting," he said.
Mr Winwood also claimed that hunters have not been consulted directly by the two ministers - Jo Palmer and Roger Jaensch - about deer management and the May cull.
A government spokesperson said there were "dozens" of conversations between hunters and both ministers' offices.
"Senior NRE Tasmania staff also had a number of conversations with deer hunter organisations and other stakeholders as part of this process," the spokesperson said.
Mr Winwood also disputed some of the advice that he claimed NRE had given to ministers, including that ground-based recreational hunters would not be as effective at culling the deer in rough terrain like the Walls of Jerusalem park.
"They got this helicopter and we were still saying we could go and shoot these deer, and they'd say 'no, no no, it's too difficult an area'," Mr Winwood said.
He said that if NRE staff setting up game cameras were able to access the area, then recreational hunters would be able to access the area too.
"So what they were telling the minister wasn't exactly correct, and we wanted the opportunity to sit down with the minister ... currently she won't talk to us, all she wants to do is direct us to NRE," Mr Winwood said
He said hunting groups raised issues about the effectiveness of the proposed cull and wanted to delay it to discuss it with ministers.
