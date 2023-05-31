The Examiner
Tasmanian Literary Alliance disappointed by lack of progress

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated May 31 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:15am
Tasmania's plan to lift literacy is lagging, says Alliance
A plan to address low literacy rates in Tasmania is at least two years behind schedule, leaving the Tasmanian 100 per cent Literacy Alliance frustrated by the lack of progress.

