Tasmania's plan to lift literacy is lagging, says Alliance

A plan to address low literacy rates in Tasmania is at least two years behind schedule, leaving the Tasmanian 100 per cent Literacy Alliance frustrated by the lack of progress.
One in two Tasmanians are functionally illiterate, with poor reading and spelling skills having a widespread, longer term impact on further education, training and employment.
This statistic led to the formation of an alliance, spearheaded by Tasmanian Literacy Alliance founder Associate Professor Lisa Denny, economist Saul Eslake and other education specialists, who released a plan in February 2021 to strategically tackle the historical problem of low literacy in Tasmania.
The plan included an ambitious but well-considered aim to get all children who were enrolled in kindergarten in 2022 reading above the national reading standard by the time they reached grade 7 in 2030.
While the state government accepted the challenge to improve literacy, and established the Literacy Advisory Panel in 2021, which was tasked with developing the framework to reach 100 per cent literacy in Tasmania, nothing has notably been achieved to date.
Two years on and the Literacy Advisory Panel is yet to reveal any framework or recommendations to the public. In February the LAP released its final consultation paper, that will be used to inform the framework.
University of Tasmania Adjunct Associate Professor Lisa Denny said the alliance was disappointed with the lack of progress and motivation on any plans to improve literacy, both within government and the education department.
She said a coherent, system-wide or whole-school approach to improving literacy had not been adopted in Tasmania, and teaching supports and professional learning had not been provided.
In addition, she said the provision of a grade one phonics check was not compulsory across all schools, and had been delivered in an ad-hoc way across schools.
"The target to lift reading has not been implemented at any system-wide or whole school level," Associate Professor Denny said.
"We know there is not a systemic approach to professional learning to enable teachers to improve literacy, and there are no school interventions being put in place for those who aren't meeting the standards."
For comparison, Denny raised the literacy successes of South Australia, where government policy chose to focus heavily in the education space and lift educational outcomes.
"They implemented a year one phonics check for all students, and in addition, they provided intensive professional learning to all educators on how to teach structured phonics. This included not only how to teach phonics, but how to assess and analyse the results, and also how to apply intervention to make sure students could catch up," she said.
"The reading results were phenomenal,and in addition, there was an immediate improvement in school behaviours. So not only are kids able to read, they are actually better behaved."
Associate Professor Denny said if Tasmania wanted to lift literacy, the greatest investment and effort should be focused on ensuring every single child finishes primary school able to read and write.
"In order to make that happen we need to support primary school educators and their support staff, to support the new knowledge we have about how our brains learn to read and write, and translate that knowledge into practice," she said.
"To support educators with resources, access to speech pathologists and other language specialists, and to have an interventional approach."
In February this year the government said all schools would be required to use the National Phonics Check in year one, and should be able to demonstrate evidence of teaching structured literacy by 2026.
Education, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch said the evidence-based approach helped to improve students' literacy skills and ensure they reach their full potential.
"Teachers, instructional coaches, and school leaders will be provided with training, professional learning, and mentoring on this evidence-based teaching of literacy," Mr Jaensch said.
He said the final recommendations of the Literacy Advisory Panel are expected in 2023.
