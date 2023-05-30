The Examiner
The People's Library pens at open at Design Tasmania

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
May 31 2023 - 7:00am
Hobart-based writers and publishers Justy Phillips and Margaret Woodward are bringing The People's Library to Design Tasmania. Photo by Lara Van Raay
Hobart-based writers and publishers Justy Phillips and Margaret Woodward are bringing The People's Library to Design Tasmania. Photo by Lara Van Raay

A "living library" containing the works of 150 Tasmanian writers will be re-staged in Launceston for a first-time presentation in the state's north.

