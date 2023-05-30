A "living library" containing the works of 150 Tasmanian writers will be re-staged in Launceston for a first-time presentation in the state's north.
The People's Library - a multi-modal art piece comprising 113 manuscripts - will open at Design Tasmania on Sunday, June 4.
The manuscripts vary from non-fiction to fiction, short stories to poetry, and even an opera, with 21 contributing writers hailing from the north, including Launceston, Deloraine, Glengarry, Paradise, Evandale, Burnie and Somerset.
The display will be re-exhibited for the first time in five years, arriving at Design Tasmania for "digestion" by northern audiences alongside a program of events like workshops and readings performed on City Park Radio.
The three-month-long exhibit is led by writers and partners Margaret Woodward and Justy Phillips, who first displayed the People's Library in 2018 at the Salamanca Arts Centre in Hobart.
Ms Woodward said the exhibition hopes to take libraries "back to the social spaces that they once were, where people engage with one another".
"We were influenced by both the contemporary and ancient worlds when curating The People's Library," Ms Woodward said.
"At the core of it is a desire to leave a trace, locate a life or digest a narrative arc from within a uniquely Tasmanian library."
In an artist's residency in Iceland, Ms Woodward and Ms Phillips were inspired by the statistic that 1 in 10 Icelanders wrote and published a book in their lifetime - the parallel with Tasmania in size and population was obvious.
"Mindful of the social impacts of low literacy levels in the state, we proposed to publish a library that might draw out those already motivated to write for non commercial purposes; for pleasure, necessity and love," she said.
Ms Woodward, who grew up in Launceston in the 1960s and '70s, said she was delighted that The People's Library is now going to be exhibited in her hometown.
"As a writer, publisher and artist my love of books and art were nourished early with the Launceston Library, the QVMAG and what was the Design Centre, now Design Tasmania, all being important sites of creative encouragement," Ms Woodward said.
She is set to give an author talk on Saturday, July 16, as part of the event program based on a manuscript she wrote with her late father Terry Woodward, who passed away in 1993.
Many of the authors have continued to write, publish and win awards and recognition for their works, most notably best-selling writer of The Bluffs Kyle Perry and the 2023 Miles Franklin Literary Award long-listed Adam Ouston.
Design Tasmania will host the opening of The People's Library on Saturday, June 4, from 2:00 to 4:00pm, and attendees can register here.
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
